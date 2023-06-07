Mirasol Resources Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the “Company” or “Mirasol”) is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced non-brokered private placement. The Company issued 5,909,600 Units (the “Units”) at a price of $1.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $7,387,000. (the “Offering”). Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share and one-half of one (1/2) non-transferable common share purchase warrant (the “Warrant”), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $1.70 for a period of twelve (12) months from closing of the Offering.



Proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance exploration, including drilling, at the Company’s flagship assets in Chile and Argentina and for general corporate purposes.

The securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period. Finders’ fees were paid on a portion of the Offering.

Mr. John Tognetti, a director of the Company, was issued 800,000 shares under the Offering. Accordingly, Mr. Tognetti’s subscription constituted a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The issuance of the shares to the related party was exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 under the exemption in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 in that the Company’s shares are not listed on a specified market, and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 under the exemption in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration for the securities issued to the related parties did not exceed 25% of the Company market capitalization.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any US state securities laws.

About Mirasol Resources Ltd

Mirasol is a well-funded exploration company with 18 years of operating, permitting and community relations experience in the mineral rich regions of Chile and Argentina. Mirasol controls 100% of the high-grade Virginia Silver Deposit in Argentina and is currently self-funding exploration at two flagship projects, Sobek and Inca Gold, both located in Chile. Mirasol also continues to advance a strong pipeline of highly prospective early and mid-stage projects.

