    MRZ   CA6046801081

MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD.

(MRZ)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:23 2022-06-10 pm EDT
0.7100 CAD   +2.90%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mirasol Resources : Corporate Presentation PDAC June 2022

06/10/2022 | 10:13pm EDT
FOCUSED

ON

DISCOVERY

PDAC 2022

Sobek Project, Chile

TSX-V: MRZ

CORPORATE

PRESENTATION

OTCPK: MRZLF

June 2022

MIRASOL RESOURCES

Cautionary Statement

This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, that address future operations, resource potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans" "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling results and information concerning mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to be forward looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward- looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change, except as may be required by applicable law.

This presentation may use the terms pit constrained mineral resources estimate and indicated resource. The Company advises that these terms are recognized and defined in Canadian securities regulations (under National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects"). Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part of or all, of the mineral occurrences in these categories will ever be converted into reserves.

All material project information in this presentation has been previously disclosed to the public by Mirasol.

Tim Heenan (MAIG), President for Mirasol has reviewed and approved the technical content of this presentation and is a Qualified Person under NI 43 -101.

Company Overview

  • Leading exploration company with a track record of success
  • $60 million liquidity event in 2012 from the discovery and sale of the Joaquin Project
  • Conservative share structure with significant insider ownership

TSX-V: MRZ OTCPK: MRZLF

  • Quality gold, silver and copper exploration projects
  • Focused on highly-prospective and mine-friendly jurisdictions of Chile and Argentina
  • Established in-country permitting and operating expertise
  • Well-fundedexploration and JV partnerships
  • Pending drill and exploration results from recently completed 21/22 programs
  • Planning extensive exploration and drill programs for 22/23 field season

3

Project Portfolio Overview

Atacama Puna

Region

Inca Gold

(Vania)

Sobek

• S

Self-funded

Partner funded

Pipeline project

Atacama Puna

Program

Two Mirasol-funded projects

Seven partner-funded projects

Strong pipeline of early and mid-stage projects

Exploration Partners

Encantada SpA

4

Share Structure and Treasury

Shares

Shares Fully

Market

Conservative

Outstanding

Diluted

Capitalization

Share

54M

58M

~C$38M

Structure

CashShares

Well

~C$0.78M

Funded

~C$6.6M

10.37M shares of Silver Sands Resources

(CSE:SAND) at $0.075

  • Insiders Holding: 32%

Cash position as at March 31, 2022

TSX-V: MRZ OTCPK: MRZLF

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mirasol Resources Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2022 02:12:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
