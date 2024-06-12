FOCUSED
Sobek Project, Chile
TSX-V:MRZ
Annual General Meeting
OTC: MRZLF
June 11, 2024
MIRASOL RESOURCES
Cautionary Statement
This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, that address future operations, resource potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans" "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling results and information concerning mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to be forward looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward- looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change, except as may be required by applicable law.
This presentation may use the terms pit constrained mineral resources estimate and indicated resource. The Company advises that these terms are recognized and defined in Canadian securities regulations (under National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects"). Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part of or all, of the mineral occurrences in these categories will ever be converted into reserves.
All material project information in this presentation has been previously disclosed to the public by Mirasol.
Tim Heenan (MAIG), President for Mirasol has reviewed and approved the technical content of this presentation and is a Qualified Person under NI 43 -101.
2
Mirasol - Key Highlights
- Leading exploration company with a track record of success
- $60 million liquidity event in 2012 from the discovery and sale of the Joaquin Project
- Conservative share structure with significant insider ownership
- Quality copper, gold and silver exploration projects
- Focused on highly-prospective and mine-friendly jurisdictions of Chile and Argentina
- Established in-country permitting and operating experience
- Well-fundedexploration and JV partnerships
- Extensive exploration underway: detailed geological and structural mapping and geochemical sampling
- Drill campaign at Flagship
Sobek Project
3
Share Structure and Treasury
Well-Funded
Cash
~C$4.2 Million
Directors &
Management
30%
Estimated cash position (end of quarter Dec 31, 2023 - Adj. for est. expenses & proceeds of Financing April 23/24)
Conservative Share Structure
Shares
69.7M
Outstanding
Shares Fully
71.7M
Diluted
Market
~C$32M
Capitalization
~70 Million
Shares
High Net
Worth
12%
Institutional
15%
Jupiter Asset Mngt
Equinox Partners
Konwave AG
4
Flagship - Self-Funded & Active Project - Sobek
Atacama Puna
Region
Sobek
Self-funded
Partner funded
Pipeline project
5
Sobek - Targeting & Staking Rational (2016)
Mirasol´s Project Generation Initiatives in the Andes along the Chile/Arg Border.
• Looking for those NNW trans-Andean lineaments, which are the key controls in almost all major deposits in Chile/Arg.
• Looking for "GAPS" in the metallogenics, meaning "lack of advanced projects/mines within the GAP."
• In this case with the Sobek area, we have the globally recognized districts of the Maricunga to the north and the El Indio Belts to the south of the GAP.
6
Sobek - Strategically Positioned in the Vicuña District
Barrick
Los Helados
NGEx Minerals
NGEX Josemaria - Lunahuasi - Los Helados
Filo Mining - Filo del Sol
Barrick
Codelco
MRZ/SQM
Rosita
Barrick
Mirasol Lunahuasi
MirasolSobek
North
El Potro
Filo Mining Corp
Mirasol
MRZSobekFilo Del Sol
Central
Rosita
Codelco
Sobek 46
Mirasol
Sobek
South
Josemaria
Lundin Mining
MRZ Sobek Property
MRZ/SQM Rosita Property
Soquimich (SQM)
Mogotes Syndicate Mineral Pty.
Pan American Silver - Las Flechas
Pacific Mining Company (CMP)
SCM El Morro
Lagunas Bravas
+ other small companies and individuals….
7
Vicuña District - Giant Copper-Gold District
Sobek & Rosita - located in the globally recognized Vicuña copper-gold district
Mio-Pliocene age mineral belt, northern Chile
3 km west of new Lunahuasi discovery (fmr. Potro Cliffs) by NGEx Minerals
3 km west of Filo del Sol with Josemaria to the east and Los Helados to the north
11,140 ha, 100% owned Sobek Property
11,500 ha, 80% earn-in Rosita Property with SQM Porphyry Copper / HSE Gold Project
Staked based on prospective local geology and structural architecture
3-hour drive from Copiapo along 114kms of paved highway, and 40kms of well-maintained gravel roads
8
Sobek / SQM Rosita - Regional AirMag Survey
X
X X
X
X
X
X
X
X
Strong alteration in new SQM Rosita package
9
Sobek - "El Nino" has been Active in the High Andes
Out of season snowfalls…
Access road wash outs…
Engorged drainages……
This weather event resulted in the loss of four weeks of prime exploration during mid-season
10
