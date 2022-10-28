Mirasol Resources : Q4 Annual Financial Statements and MD&A for June 30, 2022

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of

Mirasol Resources Ltd.

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at June 30, 2022 and 2021, and the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in equity, and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, these consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at June 30, 2022 and 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained in our audit is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information obtained at the date of this auditor's report includes Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.