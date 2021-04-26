Log in
    MRZ   CA6046801081

MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD.

(MRZ)
  Report
Mirasol Resources : Corporate Presentation - April 2021

04/26/2021 | 02:29pm EDT
FOCUSED

ON

DISCOVERY

Virginia Project, Argentina

TSX-V: MRZ

OTCPK: MRZLF

APRIL 2021

MIRASOL RESOURCES

Cautionary Statement

This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, that address future operations, resource potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans" "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling results and information concerning mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to be forward looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward- looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change, except as may be required by applicable law.

This presentation may use the terms pit constrained mineral resources estimate and indicated resource. The Company advises that these terms are recognized and defined in Canadian securities regulations (under National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects"). Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part of or all, of the mineral occurrences in these categories will ever be converted into reserves.

All material project information in this presentation has been previously disclosed to the public by Mirasol.

Tim Heenan (MAIG), President for Mirasol has reviewed and approved the technical content of this presentation and is a Qualified Person under NI 43 -101.

Corporate Highlights

Leading

Focused in

Explorer

Chile and

Argentina

  • Experienced
    leadership Two self-funded projects
  • Listings

TSX.V: MRZ

Seven partner-

OTCPK: MRZLF

funded projects

Cash position as at December 31, 2020

Conservative

Proven track

Excellence in

share structure

record of

claim

successful

management,

Well-funded:

project

permitting &

C$13 million in

generation

community

cash

Proven track

relations

record of

project

partnering

3

Board of Directors

Patrick Evans

Executive Chair

  • Appointed to the board in 2016
  • Over 20 years of senior management experience in various public mining companies

Nick DeMare

Director

  • Chartered Professional Accountant
  • Over 30 years of accounting, management and securities regulatory compliance experience

Diane Nicolson

Director

  • B.Sc. in Geology and a PhD in Economic Geology
  • Over than 20 years of experience in mineral exploration especially in Latin America

John Tognetti

Director

  • Over 30 years of experience in the finance industry
  • Leading financier of the global resource sector

4

Management Team

Tim Heenan

Mathew Lee

President

Chief Financial Officer

Over 30 years of exploration

Chartered Professional Accountant

experience in Central and

Over 10 years of experience with

South America

public and private companies

Involved in several high-

including mining and financial

profile projects including the

services

famous Cerro Negro Mining

District in Argentina

Jonathan Rosset

VP Corporate Development

  • Chartered Financial Analyst
  • Over 8 years of experience in mineral and royalty companies

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mirasol Resources Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 18:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -5,90 M -4,76 M -4,76 M
Net cash 2020 16,0 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,48x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 27,0 M 21,6 M 21,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Timothy Heenan President
Mathew Lee Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Charles Evans Executive Chairman
Nick DeMare Independent Director
John Paul Tognetti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD.0.00%22
BHP GROUP12.75%108 373
RIO TINTO PLC11.86%62 128
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC29.18%53 717
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.03%39 868
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)43.95%19 557
