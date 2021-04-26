Mirasol Resources : Corporate Presentation - April 2021

Virginia Project, Argentina
TSX-V: MRZ
OTCPK: MRZLF
APRIL 2021
MIRASOL RESOURCES
Cautionary Statement
This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, that address future operations, resource potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans" "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling results and information concerning mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to be forward looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward- looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change, except as may be required by applicable law.
This presentation may use the terms pit constrained mineral resources estimate and indicated resource. The Company advises that these terms are recognized and defined in Canadian securities regulations (under National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects"). Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part of or all, of the mineral occurrences in these categories will ever be converted into reserves.
All material project information in this presentation has been previously disclosed to the public by Mirasol.
Tim Heenan (MAIG), President for Mirasol has reviewed and approved the technical content of this presentation and is a Qualified Person under NI 43 -101.
Leading
Focused in
Explorer
Chile and
Argentina
Experienced
leadership Two self-funded projects
Listings
TSX.V: MRZ
Seven partner-
OTCPK: MRZLF
funded projects
Cash position as at December 31, 2020
TSX-V: MRZ OTCPK: MRZLF
Conservative
Proven track
Excellence in
share structure
record of
claim
successful
management,
Well-funded:
project
permitting &
C$13 million in
generation
community
cash
Proven track
relations
record of
project
partnering
Board of Directors
Patrick Evans
Executive Chair
Appointed to the board in 2016
Over 20 years of senior management experience in various public mining companies
Nick DeMare
Director
Chartered Professional Accountant
Over 30 years of accounting, management and securities regulatory compliance experience
TSX-V: MRZ OTCPK: MRZLF
Diane Nicolson
Director
B.Sc. in Geology and a PhD in Economic Geology
Over than 20 years of experience in mineral exploration especially in Latin America
John Tognetti
Director
Over 30 years of experience in the finance industry
Leading financier of the global resource sector
Management Team
Tim Heenan
Mathew Lee
President
Chief Financial Officer
Over 30 years of exploration
Chartered Professional Accountant
experience in Central and
Over 10 years of experience with
South America
public and private companies
Involved in several high-
including mining and financial
profile projects including the
services
famous Cerro Negro Mining
District in Argentina
Jonathan Rosset
VP Corporate Development
Chartered Financial Analyst
Over 8 years of experience in mineral and royalty companies
TSX-V: MRZ OTCPK: MRZLF
