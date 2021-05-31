Log in
Mirasol Resources : Financial Statements and MD&A for March 31, 2021

05/31/2021 | 02:30pm EDT
MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

March 31, 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's auditors have not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Mirasol Resources Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

As of March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020

(Expressed in Canadian Funds, except where indicated)

March 31,

June 30,

ASSETS

2021

2020

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 3)

$

12,010,812

$

8,886,501

Short-term investments

-

6,707,866

Receivables and advances (Note 4)

146,926

226,136

Marketable securities (Note 5)

636,696

655,422

12,794,434

16,475,925

Non-Current Assets

Equipment

162,812

155,148

Right of use assets (Note 6)

219,300

258,774

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 7)

2,379,830

2,344,040

2,761,942

2,757,962

Total Assets

$

15,556,376

$

19,233,887

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 8)

$

1,091,811

$

524,186

Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 6)

75,480

75,480

Advances from JV partner (Note 7)

39,831

-

1,207,122

599,666

Long-Term Liabilities

Non-current portion of lease liabilities (Note 6)

178,661

205,043

Total Liabilities

$

1,385,783

$

804,709

EQUITY

Share Capital (Note 9)

$

57,547,992

$

57,767,690

Reserves

17,775,478

17,690,529

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(20,042)

(34,760)

Deficit

(61,132,835)

(56,994,281)

14,170,593

18,429,178

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

15,556,376

$

19,233,887

Nature of business (Note 1)

Commitments (Note 11)

On Behalf of the Board:

" Patrick Evans "

,

Director

" Nick DeMare "

,

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page 3

Mirasol Resources Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the Nine and Three Months Ended March 31,

(Expressed in Canadian Funds, except where indicated)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating Expenses

Exploration expenditures (Note 8a i)

$

796,367

$

926,074

$

2,113,059

$

2,690,824

Business development

44,063

81,916

129,054

284,799

Management fees (Note 8a i)

143,405

260,710

485,498

589,595

Marketing and investor communications

25,603

28,827

82,447

111,279

Office and miscellaneous

43,908

3,965

160,922

255,586

Share-based payments (Note (8a ii, 9c ii)

17,047

109,247

(42,481)

307,832

Professional fees

22,100

53,656

106,652

144,887

Director fees (Note 8a iii)

16,065

46,500

67,750

139,500

Travel

-

9,290

172

30,907

Transfer agent and filing fees

4,908

3,079

20,721

12,697

Depreciation

27,357

28,045

78,879

60,581

(1,140,823)

(1,551,309)

(3,202,673)

(4,628,487)

Interest income

27,647

70,709

91,893

231,830

Interest expense (Note 6)

(9,747)

(11,706)

(30,228)

(36,089)

Fair value change in marketable

securities

(505,611)

-

(18,726)

-

Foreign exchange gain/(loss)

(156,009)

1,053,772

(1,030,669)

890,419

Gain on sale of subsidiaries (Note 12)

70,022

-

70,022

-

Other expense

(18,926)

-

(18,173)

-

(592,624)

1,112,775

(935,881)

1,086,160

Net Loss for the Period

$

(1,733,447)

$

(438,534)

$

(4,138,554)

$

(3,542,327)

Other Comprehensive Items

Exchange differences on translation of

foreign operations

6,139

(12,376)

14,718

(13,006)

Loss and Comprehensive Loss for the

Period

$

(1,727,308)

$

(450,910)

$

(4,123,836)

$

(3,555,333)

Loss per Share (Basic and Diluted)

$

(0.03)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.08)

$

(0.07)

Weighted Average Number of Shares

Outstanding (Basic and Diluted)

53,982,743

54,216,131

54,099,257

54,102,460

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page 4

Mirasol Resources Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

As at March 31

(Expressed in Canadian Funds, except where indicated)

Share Capital

Accumulated

Number of

Number of

Common

Treasury

Other

Common

Treasury

Shares

Shares

Comprehensive

Total

Shares

Shares

Amount

Amount

Reserves

Loss

Deficit

Equity

Balance - June 30, 2019

54,033,878

-

$57,677,690

-

$17,354,426

$(25,742)

$(51,091,802)

$23,914,572

Restricted share units issued (Note 9)

115,000

-

66,450

-

-

-

-

66,450

Restricted share units accrual

-

-

-

-

(24,900)

-

-

(24,900)

Share-based payments (Note 9)

-

-

-

-

266,281

-

-

266,281

Foreign currency translation

adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

(13,006)

-

(13,006)

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,542,327)

(3,542,327)

Balance - March 31, 2020

54,148,878

-

$57,744,140

-

$17,595,807

$(38,748)

$(54,634,129)

$20,667,070

Balance - June 30, 2020

54,148,878

-

$57,767,690

-

$17,690,529

$(34,760)

$(56,994,281)

$18,429,178

Treasury shares repurchased (Note 9)

-

(215,500)

-

(92,268)

-

-

-

(92,268)

Treasury shares cancelled (Note 9)

(215,500)

215,500

(229,831)

92,268

137,563

-

-

-

Share-based payments (Note 9)

26,665

-

10,133

-

(52,614)

-

-

(42,481)

Foreign currency translation

adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

14,718

-

14,718

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,138,554)

(4,138,554)

Balance - March 31, 2021

53,960,043

-

$57,547,992

-

$17,775,478

$(20,042)

$(61,132,835)

$14,170,593

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page 5

Disclaimer

Mirasol Resources Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 18:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
