Mirasol Resources : Financial Statements and MD&A for March 31, 2021

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's auditors have not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Mirasol Resources Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
As of March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020
(Expressed in Canadian Funds, except where indicated)
March 31,
June 30,
ASSETS
2021
2020
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 3)
$
12,010,812
$
8,886,501
Short-term investments
-
6,707,866
Receivables and advances (Note 4)
146,926
226,136
Marketable securities (Note 5)
636,696
655,422
12,794,434
16,475,925
Non-Current Assets
Equipment
162,812
155,148
Right of use assets (Note 6)
219,300
258,774
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 7)
2,379,830
2,344,040
2,761,942
2,757,962
Total Assets
$
15,556,376
$
19,233,887
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 8)
$
1,091,811
$
524,186
Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 6)
75,480
75,480
Advances from JV partner (Note 7)
39,831
-
1,207,122
599,666
Long-Term Liabilities
Non-current portion of lease liabilities (Note 6)
178,661
205,043
Total Liabilities
$
1,385,783
$
804,709
EQUITY
Share Capital (Note 9)
$
57,547,992
$
57,767,690
Reserves
17,775,478
17,690,529
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(20,042)
(34,760)
Deficit
(61,132,835)
(56,994,281)
14,170,593
18,429,178
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
15,556,376
$
19,233,887
Nature of business (Note 1)
Commitments (Note 11)
On Behalf of the Board:
" Patrick Evans "
,
Director
" Nick DeMare "
,
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Mirasol Resources Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
For the Nine and Three Months Ended March 31,
(Expressed in Canadian Funds, except where indicated)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating Expenses
Exploration expenditures (Note 8a i)
$
796,367
$
926,074
$
2,113,059
$
2,690,824
Business development
44,063
81,916
129,054
284,799
Management fees (Note 8a i)
143,405
260,710
485,498
589,595
Marketing and investor communications
25,603
28,827
82,447
111,279
Office and miscellaneous
43,908
3,965
160,922
255,586
Share-based payments (Note (8a ii, 9c ii)
17,047
109,247
(42,481)
307,832
Professional fees
22,100
53,656
106,652
144,887
Director fees (Note 8a iii)
16,065
46,500
67,750
139,500
Travel
-
9,290
172
30,907
Transfer agent and filing fees
4,908
3,079
20,721
12,697
Depreciation
27,357
28,045
78,879
60,581
(1,140,823)
(1,551,309)
(3,202,673)
(4,628,487)
Interest income
27,647
70,709
91,893
231,830
Interest expense (Note 6)
(9,747)
(11,706)
(30,228)
(36,089)
Fair value change in marketable
securities
(505,611)
-
(18,726)
-
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
(156,009)
1,053,772
(1,030,669)
890,419
Gain on sale of subsidiaries (Note 12)
70,022
-
70,022
-
Other expense
(18,926)
-
(18,173)
-
(592,624)
1,112,775
(935,881)
1,086,160
Net Loss for the Period
$
(1,733,447)
$
(438,534)
$
(4,138,554)
$
(3,542,327)
Other Comprehensive Items
Exchange differences on translation of
foreign operations
6,139
(12,376)
14,718
(13,006)
Loss and Comprehensive Loss for the
Period
$
(1,727,308)
$
(450,910)
$
(4,123,836)
$
(3,555,333)
Loss per Share (Basic and Diluted)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.08)
$
(0.07)
Weighted Average Number of Shares
Outstanding (Basic and Diluted)
53,982,743
54,216,131
54,099,257
54,102,460
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Mirasol Resources Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
As at March 31
(Expressed in Canadian Funds, except where indicated)
Share Capital
Accumulated
Number of
Number of
Common
Treasury
Other
Common
Treasury
Shares
Shares
Comprehensive
Total
Shares
Shares
Amount
Amount
Reserves
Loss
Deficit
Equity
Balance - June 30, 2019
54,033,878
-
$57,677,690
-
$17,354,426
$(25,742)
$(51,091,802)
$23,914,572
Restricted share units issued (Note 9)
115,000
-
66,450
-
-
-
-
66,450
Restricted share units accrual
-
-
-
-
(24,900)
-
-
(24,900)
Share-based payments (Note 9)
-
-
-
-
266,281
-
-
266,281
Foreign currency translation
adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
(13,006)
-
(13,006)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,542,327)
(3,542,327)
Balance - March 31, 2020
54,148,878
-
$57,744,140
-
$17,595,807
$(38,748)
$(54,634,129)
$20,667,070
Balance - June 30, 2020
54,148,878
-
$57,767,690
-
$17,690,529
$(34,760)
$(56,994,281)
$18,429,178
Treasury shares repurchased (Note 9)
-
(215,500)
-
(92,268)
-
-
-
(92,268)
Treasury shares cancelled (Note 9)
(215,500)
215,500
(229,831)
92,268
137,563
-
-
-
Share-based payments (Note 9)
26,665
-
10,133
-
(52,614)
-
-
(42,481)
Foreign currency translation
adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
14,718
-
14,718
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,138,554)
(4,138,554)
Balance - March 31, 2021
53,960,043
-
$57,547,992
-
$17,775,478
$(20,042)
$(61,132,835)
$14,170,593
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
