INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

10/14/2020 | 04:08pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (“Mirati” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MRTX) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

 

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,84 M - -
Net income 2020 -362 M - -
Net cash 2020 129 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -23,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 620 M 8 620 M -
EV / Sales 2020 10 070x
EV / Sales 2021 380x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart MIRATI THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIRATI THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 162,62 $
Last Close Price 193,52 $
Spread / Highest target 2,83%
Spread / Average Target -16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles M. Baum President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Faheem Hasnain Chairman
Daniel R. Faga Executive VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
James G. Christensen Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Philip Roberts Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
