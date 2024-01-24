Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.(NasdaqGS:MRTX) dropped from S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is developing novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. The Company's product KRAZATI is an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Its MRTX1133 is an investigational, selective, and potent KRAS G12D inhibitor. Its MRTX1719 is an investigational synthetic lethal PRMT5 inhibitor designed to specifically target the PRMT5/ methylthioadensoine (MTA) complex. Its MRTX0902 is a potent, selective SOS1 inhibitor, designed to improve anti-tumor efficacy in combination with targeted mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK)-pathway inhibitors. Its Sitravatinib is an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor designed to potently inhibit receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs) and enhance immune responses through the inhibition of immunosuppressive signaling.