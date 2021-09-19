Mirati Therapeutics : drug combination shrinks tumors in 39% of colon cancer patients in study

Sept 19 (Reuters) - A combination of Mirati Therapeutics
Inc's genetic mutation-targeting adagrasib and older
cancer drug Erbitux shrank tumors in 39% of patients with
advanced colorectal cancer treated in a small trial, the company
said on Sunday.
Chief Executive Officer Charles Baum told Reuters Mirati
plans to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in
October to discuss whether it can pursue accelerated approval
based on the combination therapy data.
Adagrasib targets a mutated form of a gene known as KRAS
that occurs in around 13% of non-small cell lung cancers, 3% to
5% of colorectal cancers and up to 2% of other solid tumor
cancers. Like other newer experimental drugs, it homes in on
specific gene mutations driving cancer regardless of the organ
in which the disease originated.
In May, Amgen Inc's Lumakras became the first
approved drug in the class after the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration cleared it for use in patients with advanced
non-small cell lung cancer.
At a meeting of the European Society of Medical Oncology
(ESMO) on Sunday, Mirati said that out of 28 evaluated trial
patients treated with adagrasib plus Erbitux, 11, or 39%,
experienced tumor shrinkage. Two patients had tumor growth, but
the cancer was stabilized in the others, Mirati said.
Erbitux is an Eli Lilly & Co drug designed to block
one of the signals that tells a tumor cell to grow by attaching
to a structure on the cell called the epidermal growth factor
receptor (EGFR).
At the ESMO meeting earlier this week, Amgen said a trial of
Lumakras in combination with its own EGFR inhibitor Vectibix
found that 7 out of 26 advanced colorectal cancer patients, or
27%, responded to the combination therapy.
Mirati said that at the time of its analysis, with a median
follow up of seven months, 63% of enrolled patients remained on
its combination treatment.
In a segment of the trial where colorectal cancer patients
were given adagrasib alone, 22% of evaluated patients responded
to the drug, the company said.
Researchers said serious side effects occurred in 30% of
patients treated with adagrasib alone, and in 16% of patients
treated with the combination. Two patients who received the
combination discontinued treatment after developing
infusion-related reactions.
"It looks like we've gained quite a bit in efficacy and not
really added much significant toxicity. So that's why, you know,
that combination approach may end up being our fastest approach
for accelerated approval," CEO Baum said.
Mirati plans to present updated results from a trial of
adagrasib for lung cancer patients at ESMO on Monday.
Both Amgen and Mirati are also studying their drugs in
combination with Keytruda, Merck & Co’s blockbuster
immunotherapy, for treating lung cancer.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by David Gregorio)