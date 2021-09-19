Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRTX   US60468T1051

MIRATI THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(MRTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mirati Therapeutics : drug combination shrinks tumors in 39% of colon cancer patients in study

09/19/2021 | 09:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 19 (Reuters) - A combination of Mirati Therapeutics Inc's genetic mutation-targeting adagrasib and older cancer drug Erbitux shrank tumors in 39% of patients with advanced colorectal cancer treated in a small trial, the company said on Sunday.

Chief Executive Officer Charles Baum told Reuters Mirati plans to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in October to discuss whether it can pursue accelerated approval based on the combination therapy data.

Adagrasib targets a mutated form of a gene known as KRAS that occurs in around 13% of non-small cell lung cancers, 3% to 5% of colorectal cancers and up to 2% of other solid tumor cancers. Like other newer experimental drugs, it homes in on specific gene mutations driving cancer regardless of the organ in which the disease originated.

In May, Amgen Inc's Lumakras became the first approved drug in the class after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared it for use in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

At a meeting of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) on Sunday, Mirati said that out of 28 evaluated trial patients treated with adagrasib plus Erbitux, 11, or 39%, experienced tumor shrinkage. Two patients had tumor growth, but the cancer was stabilized in the others, Mirati said.

Erbitux is an Eli Lilly & Co drug designed to block one of the signals that tells a tumor cell to grow by attaching to a structure on the cell called the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR).

At the ESMO meeting earlier this week, Amgen said a trial of Lumakras in combination with its own EGFR inhibitor Vectibix found that 7 out of 26 advanced colorectal cancer patients, or 27%, responded to the combination therapy.

Mirati said that at the time of its analysis, with a median follow up of seven months, 63% of enrolled patients remained on its combination treatment.

In a segment of the trial where colorectal cancer patients were given adagrasib alone, 22% of evaluated patients responded to the drug, the company said.

Researchers said serious side effects occurred in 30% of patients treated with adagrasib alone, and in 16% of patients treated with the combination. Two patients who received the combination discontinued treatment after developing infusion-related reactions.

"It looks like we've gained quite a bit in efficacy and not really added much significant toxicity. So that's why, you know, that combination approach may end up being our fastest approach for accelerated approval," CEO Baum said.

Mirati plans to present updated results from a trial of adagrasib for lung cancer patients at ESMO on Monday.

Both Amgen and Mirati are also studying their drugs in combination with Keytruda, Merck & Co’s blockbuster immunotherapy, for treating lung cancer. (Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN INC. 0.93% 219.38 Delayed Quote.-4.58%
MIRATI THERAPEUTICS, INC. 2.98% 174.05 Delayed Quote.-20.76%
All news about MIRATI THERAPEUTICS, INC.
09:48aMIRATI THERAPEUTICS : Presents Positive Clinical Data with Investigational Adagr..
PR
09:47aMIRATI THERAPEUTICS : drug combination shrinks tumors in 39% of colon cancer pat..
RE
09/15MIRATI THERAPEUTICS : to Host Virtual Investor Event on Monday, September 20, 20..
PR
08/26MIRATI THERAPEUTICS : Morgan Stanley Starts Mirati Therapeutics at Equal-Weight ..
MT
08/25MIRATI THERAPEUTICS : Clinical Research at ESMO Congress 2021 to Highlight Progr..
PR
08/09MIRATI THERAPEUTICS : HC Wainwright Adjusts Mirati Therapeutics' Price Target to..
MT
08/05MIRATI : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter End..
CI
08/05MIRATI THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
08/05MIRATI THERAPEUTICS : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent C..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MIRATI THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -603 M - -
Net cash 2021 626 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -14,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 985 M 8 985 M -
EV / Sales 2021 428x
EV / Sales 2022 140x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart MIRATI THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIRATI THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 174,05 $
Average target price 207,80 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles M. Baum President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel R. Faga Executive VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Faheem Hasnain Chairman
James G. Christensen Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Philip Roberts Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIRATI THERAPEUTICS, INC.-20.76%8 985
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.22.91%89 785
BIONTECH SE340.60%86 750
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.35.75%69 350
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS34.93%67 775
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-20.33%48 850