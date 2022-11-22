Advanced search
    MRTX   US60468T1051

MIRATI THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(MRTX)
  Report
04:00 2022-11-22 pm EST
86.11 USD   +15.52%
04:22pMirati attracts fresh takeover interest - Bloomberg News
RE
04:07pMirati Therapeutics Reportedly Attracts Fresh Takeover Interest
MT
03:46pMirati attracts fresh takeover interest - Bloomberg News
RE
Mirati attracts fresh takeover interest - Bloomberg News

11/22/2022 | 04:22pm EST
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Mirati Therapeutics Inc is attracting fresh takeover interest from large pharmaceutical companies ahead of updates to its drug pipeline, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Shares closed 15.5% higher at $86.11 following the report, giving the company a market capitalization of about $4.3 billion.

Mirati was not immediately available to respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Larger drugmakers have been considering taking over the company, the report said, although there are currently no formal bids.

Mirati has become a more attractive target for companies seeking to expand their cancer treatment offerings since larger rival Seagen Inc. opted to stay independent.

The cancer drug developer has been weighing strategic options including a potential sale for some time, the report added.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is due to decide on the company's lung cancer treatment adagrasib by Dec. 14, and an approval will make it a competitor to Amgen's Lumakras. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN INC. -0.39% 287.05 Delayed Quote.28.09%
MIRATI THERAPEUTICS, INC. 15.52% 86.11 Delayed Quote.-47.68%
SEAGEN INC. 0.85% 124.53 Delayed Quote.-20.13%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -752 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 114 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,57x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 293 M 4 293 M -
EV / Sales 2022 221x
EV / Sales 2023 30,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart MIRATI THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIRATI THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 74,54 $
Average target price 114,73 $
Spread / Average Target 53,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David D. Meek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles M. Baum President, Director & Head-Research & Development
Laurie D. Stelzer Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Faheem Hasnain Chairman
James G. Christensen Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
