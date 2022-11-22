Mirati attracts fresh takeover interest - Bloomberg News

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Mirati Therapeutics Inc is
attracting fresh takeover interest from large pharmaceutical
companies ahead of updates to its drug pipeline, Bloomberg News
reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Shares closed 15.5% higher at $86.11 following the report,
giving the company a market capitalization of about $4.3
billion.
Mirati was not immediately available to respond to a Reuters
request for comment.
Larger drugmakers have been considering taking over the
company, the report said, although there are currently no formal
bids.
Mirati has become a more attractive target for companies
seeking to expand their cancer treatment offerings since larger
rival Seagen Inc. opted to stay independent.
The cancer drug developer has been weighing strategic
options including a potential sale for some time, the report
added.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is due to decide on
the company's lung cancer treatment adagrasib by Dec. 14, and an
approval will make it a competitor to Amgen's Lumakras.
(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri and Sriraj Kalluvila)