Equities MRTX US60468T1051
|Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-08-08 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|27.80 USD
|-0.93%
|-7.40%
|-38.64%
|Aug. 08
|Earnings Flash (MRTX) MIRATI THERAPEUTICS Reports Q2 Revenue $13.7M, vs. Street Est of $13.6M
|MT
|Jul. 27
|CORRECTION : Scotiabank Starts Mirati Therapeutics at Sector Underperform With $20 Price Target
|MT
Transcript : Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 08, 2023
Today at 05:30 pm
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Good afternoon and welcome to the Mirati Therapeutics Second Quart...
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is developing novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. The Company's product KRAZATI is an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Its MRTX1133 is an investigational, selective, and potent KRAS G12D inhibitor. Its MRTX1719 is an investigational synthetic lethal PRMT5 inhibitor designed to specifically target the PRMT5/ methylthioadensoine (MTA) complex. Its MRTX0902 is a potent, selective SOS1 inhibitor, designed to improve anti-tumor efficacy in combination with targeted mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK)-pathway inhibitors. Its Sitravatinib is an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor designed to potently inhibit receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs) and enhance immune responses through the inhibition of immunosuppressive signaling.
2023-11-06 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
27.80USD
Average target price
57.93USD
Spread / Average Target
+108.39%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
