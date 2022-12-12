Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRTX   US60468T1051

MIRATI THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(MRTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-12 pm EST
41.41 USD   -0.81%
05:39pU.S. FDA approves Mirati's lung cancer drug
RE
05:38pU.S. FDA approves Mirati's lung cancer drug
RE
06:18aNorth American Morning Briefing: Inflation, -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. FDA approves Mirati's lung cancer drug

12/12/2022 | 05:38pm EST
Dec 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Mirati Therapeutics Inc's lung cancer drug adagrasib, according to the health regulator's website.

The company's shares rose more than 11% in extended trading.

Mirati was seeking approval for the drug for treating patients with advanced lung cancer who have stopped responding to other therapies.

Adagrasib, the oral drug is designed to target a mutated form of a gene known as KRAS that occurs in about 13% of non-small cell lung cancers, the most common form of the disease, and less frequently in some other solid tumors.

Another KRAS inhibitor, Amgen Inc's Lumakras is already available to treat patients suffering from advanced lung cancer as a second-line therapy, after an initial therapy fails or stops working.

Third-quarter sales of Lumakras, which was approved last year, totaled $75 million. (Reporting by Deena Beasley in Los Angeles and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN INC. -0.67% 276.78 Delayed Quote.23.86%
MIRATI THERAPEUTICS, INC. -0.81% 41.41 Delayed Quote.-71.54%
Analyst Recommendations on MIRATI THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -752 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 114 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,12x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 404 M 2 404 M -
EV / Sales 2022 90,7x
EV / Sales 2023 21,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,1%
