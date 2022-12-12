U.S. FDA approves Mirati's lung cancer drug

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
on Monday approved Mirati Therapeutics Inc's lung
cancer drug adagrasib, according to the health regulator's
website.
The company's shares rose more than 11% in extended trading.
Mirati was seeking approval for the drug for treating
patients with advanced lung cancer who have stopped responding
to other therapies.
Adagrasib, the oral drug is designed to target a mutated
form of a gene known as KRAS that occurs in about 13% of
non-small cell lung cancers, the most common form of the
disease, and less frequently in some other solid tumors.
Another KRAS inhibitor, Amgen Inc's Lumakras is
already available to treat patients suffering from advanced lung
cancer as a second-line therapy, after an initial therapy fails
or stops working.
Third-quarter sales of Lumakras, which was approved last
year, totaled $75 million.
