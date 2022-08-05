MIRC Electronics : Book Closure

NOTICE is hereby given that the Forty-FirstAnnual General Meeting of the members of MIRC Electronics Limited will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing ("VC")/Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM"), to transact the following businesses:
ORDINARY BUSINESS:
To receive, consider and adopt the audited financial statement(s) of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, together with the reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon.
To appoint a Director in place of Mr. Gulu Mirchandani (DIN: 00026664), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.
SPECIAL BUSINESS:
To approve the re-appointment of Mr. Gulu Mirchandani (DIN: 00026664), as a Chairman and Managing Director of the Company and remuneration payable to him and in this regard, to consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as a Special Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 196, 197 and 203 read with Schedule V and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of the Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof, for the time being in force) and pursuant to the approval of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held on May 25, 2022, the approval of members of the Company be and is hereby given to the re-appointment and remuneration of Mr. Gulu Mirchandani (DIN: 00026664), as a Chairman & Managing Director of the Company for a period of 3 (Three) years effective from December 01, 2022 to November 30, 2025 (both days inclusive) on such terms and conditions including remuneration as set out in Item No. 3 of the explanatory statement annexed to the Notice convening this Meeting."
To approve the re-appointment of Mr. Kaval Mirchandani (DIN: 01179978), as a Whole Time Director of the Company and remuneration payable to him and in this regard, to consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as a Special Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 196, 197 and 203 read with Schedule V and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of the Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof, for the time being in force) and pursuant to the approval of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held on May 25, 2022, the approval of members of the Company be and is hereby given to the re-appointment and remuneration of Mr. Kaval Mirchandani (DIN: 01179978), as a Whole Time Director of the Company for a period of 3 (Three) years effective from May 26, 2022 to May 25, 2025 (both days inclusive) on such terms and conditions including remuneration as set out in Item No. 4 of the explanatory statement annexed to the Notice convening this Meeting."
To approve increase in remuneration of Mr. Lokesh Sikka (DIN: 08665841), Whole Time Director of the Company for the period from August 01, 2022 to February 12, 2023 and in this regard, to consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as aSpecial Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 197 readwithScheduleVandotherapplicableprovisions,ifany,of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of the Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof, for the time being in force) and pursuant to the approval of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held on July 27, 2022, the approval of members of the Company be and is hereby given to increase in remuneration of Mr. Lokesh Sikka (DIN: 08665841) Whole Time Director of the Company for the period from August 01, 2022 to February 12, 2023 on such terms and conditions including remuneration as set out in Item No. 5 of the explanatory statement annexed to the Notice convening this Meeting."
To approve the re-appointment of Mr. Lokesh Sikka (DIN: 08665841), as a Whole Time Director of the Company and remuneration payable to him and in this regard, to consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as a Special Resolution:
1
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 196, 197 and 203 read with Schedule V and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of the Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof, for the time being in force) and pursuant to the approval of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held on May 25, 2022 and July 27, 2022, the approval of members of the Company be and is hereby given to the re-appointment and remuneration of Mr. Lokesh Sikka (DIN: 08665841), as a Whole Time Director of the Company for a period of 3 (Three) years effective from February 13, 2023 to February 12, 2026 (both days inclusive) on such terms and conditions including remuneration as set out in Item No. 6 of the explanatory statement annexed to the Notice convening this Meeting."
7. To ratify the remuneration of Cost Auditors for the financial year ending March 31, 2023 and in this regard, to consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act,
2013 and Rule 14 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors), Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof, for the time being in force), Mr. Suresh D. Shenoy, Cost Accountant (Membership No. 8318), appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company, to conduct the audit of the cost records of the Company for the financial year ending March 31, 2023, be paid remuneration of Rs. 2,50,000/-p.a. plus GST thereon and reimbursement of out of pocket expenses."
"RESOLVED FURTHER THAT any one of the Directors of the Company, be and is hereby authorized to do all acts, deeds, matters and things as may be deemed proper, necessary or expedient for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto."
By order of the Board of Directors
for MIRC Electronics Limited
Gulu Mirchandani
Place: Mumbai
Chairman & Managing
Date: 27th July, 2022
Director
2
Notes:
In view of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") vide its Circular No. 02/2022 dated May 05, 2022 read together with Circular No. 21/2021 dated December 14, 2021, Circular No. 19/2021 dated December 8, 2021, Circular No. 02/2021 dated January 13, 2021, Circular No. 20/2020 dated May 5, 2020, Circular No. 17/ 2020 dated April 13, 2020 and Circular No. 14/ 2020 dated April 8, 2020 (collectively referred to as "MCA Circulars") and Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") vide its Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD2/CIR/P/2022/62 dated May 13, 2022 read together with Circular No. SEBI/ HO/CFD/ CMD2/CIR/P/2021/11 dated January 15, 2021 and Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/ CIR/P/2020/79 dated May 12, 2020 (collectively referred to as "SEBI Circulars"), have permitted holding of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") through VC / OAVM, without the physical presence of the Members at a common venue. In compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"), as amended from time to time and MCA Circulars, the AGM of the Company is being held through VC / OAVM.
A Member entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint a Proxy to attend and vote on a Poll instead of himself/herself and a Proxy need not be a member of the Company. However, pursuant to MCA Circulars and SEBI Circulars, the AGM will be held through VC/OAVM and the physical attendance of Members in any case has been dispensed with. Accordingly, the facility for appointment of proxies by the Members will not be available for the AGM and hence the Proxy Form is not annexed to this Notice.
Explanatory Statement pursuant to the provisions of Section 102 of the Act, in respect of special businesses to be transacted at the AGM is annexed to this Notice.
Relevant documents referred to in accompanying Notice and the explanatory statement, registers and all other documents will be available for inspection in electronic mode. Members can inspect the same by sending an email toinvestors@onida.com.
Pursuant to Section 113 of the Act, the representatives of Corporate Members may be authorised for the purpose of voting through remote e-voting or for participation and voting in the Meeting to be conducted through VC/OAVM.
Corporate Members intending to attend the Meeting through their authorised representatives are requested to send a certified true copy of the board resolution and/ or power of attorney, (PDF/JPG Format) if any, authorizing its representative to attend and vote on their behalf at the AGM. The said resolution/authorisation shall be sent to the Company through email at the designated email address of the Company i.e. investors@onida.com.
In compliance with the aforesaid MCA Circulars and SEBI Circulars, Notice of the AGM along with the Annual Report for financial year 2021-22 is being sent only through electronic mode to those Members whose e-mail addresses are
registered with the Company/Depositories. Members may note that the Notice and Annual Report for financial year 2021-22 will also be available on website of the Company i.e. www.onida.com, website of the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE Limited (www.bseindia.com) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (www.nseindia.com) respectively. For any communication, the shareholders may also send requests to the designated e-mail address of the Company i.e. investors@onida.com. The Notice of AGM is also placed on the website of CDSL (agency for providing the Remote e-Voting facility and e-voting system during the AGM) i.e. www.evotingindia.com.
The business set out in the Notice will be transacted through electronic voting system and the Company is providing facility for voting by electronic means.
Members attending the AGM through VC / OAVM shall be counted for the purpose of reckoning the quorum under Section 103 of the Act.
Members seeking any information/intend of asking any questions at the AGM with regard to the accounts or any matter to be placed at the AGM are requested to send email to the designated email address of the Company i.e.investors@onida.comat least 7 days before the AGM.
In case of joint holders attending the Annual General Meeting, only such joint holder who is higher in the order of names will be entitled to vote.
Notice is also given under Section 91 of the Act read with Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Register of the Company will remain closed from Monday, August 15, 2022 to Monday, August 22, 2022 (both days inclusive).
Members are hereby informed that there is no unpaid dividend of earlier years which is due to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) under the provisions of Section 124 and Section 125 of the Act.
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 124 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013, all shares in respect of which dividend has not been paid or claimed for seven consecutive years or more, have been transferred to IEPF.
The claimant of shares transferred as mentioned above shall be entitled to claim the shares from IEPF by submitting an online application in Form IEPF-5 available on the website www.iepf.gov.in. The claimant shall after making an application in Form IEPF-5, send the same duly signed by him/her along with the requisite documents as enumerated in Form IEPF-5 to the Company at the registered office for verification of his/her claim.
Members who hold shares in the dematerialized form and want to change/correct the bank account details, should send the same immediately to their concerned depository participant and not to the Company. Members are also
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
MIRC Electronics Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 04:20:02 UTC.