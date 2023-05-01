Advanced search
    MIR   US60471A1016

MIRION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(MIR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-01 pm EDT
8.240 USD   +1.73%
04:31pMirion Launches New Branding, Reflecting Comprehensive Solutions and Services Across Science, Industry and Medicine
BU
04/26Mirion technologies to present at goldman sachs industrials and materials conference
AQ
04/25Mirion Technologies to Present at Goldman Sachs' Industrials & Materials Conference
BU
Mirion Launches New Branding, Reflecting Comprehensive Solutions and Services Across Science, Industry and Medicine

05/01/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
New Branding Initiatives Enhance Customer Engagement

Mirion Technologies Has Rebranded to Mirion, Mirion Industrial is Now "Mirion Technologies"

There is No Change in Mirion Medical Branding or Mirion’s Financial Reporting Methodology

Mirion (“we” or “the company”(NYSE: MIR), a leading provider of advanced radiation safety solutions, today announced that it has updated the company’s corporate branding and the branding of its Industrial segment. The overall corporate entity will now be branded as simply “Mirion”, with the Industrial segment taking the name “Mirion Technologies”. The company has also completed the launch of an enhanced website representing its comprehensive portfolio of products that leverages radiation expertise in the fields of science, technology and medicine. The refreshed mirion.com enhances user experience through easy navigation, robust search and meaningful content for the entire Mirion portfolio.

New Branding

After successfully completing the branding initiative for its Mirion Medical business in 2022, the company has taken a similar approach to branding its Mirion Technologies business. The name Mirion Technologies for this segment represents Mirion’s company roots and solidifies the grouping of diverse solutions for industrial and scientific end markets. The formal re-branding of this segment is expected to bolster Mirion’s ability to market its portfolio of safety solutions.

The new brand framework does not impact how the company will report financial results. There will also not be adjustments made to historical financial comparisons.

“For decades, customers have relied on Mirion for innovations in radiation safety and protection. The refreshed Mirion Technologies group brand reinforces our commitment to continuing the advancement of radiation safety for science and industry,” said Loic Eloy, Technologies Group President.

The Mirion corporate brand continues to build on delivering an unmatched range of technologies rooted in extensive knowledge and years of collective experience. Combining the strengths of its legacy organizations, the unified Mirion corporate brand represents a leading innovator in delivering vital protection and safely harnessing the transformative potential of radiation to enable essential applications and critical innovations.

Comprehensive Offering for Technology and Medicine

As Mirion’s products and services expand through strategic acquisitions and product innovations, comprehensive and complementary solutions continue to emerge. The new branding and refreshed mirion.com brings an enhanced product and solution exploration experience across the company’s broad portfolio. These combined initiatives enable the business to better relate and segment solutions for the diverse fields Mirion serves -- from nuclear power, defense, and labs and research, to occupational dosimetry, radiation therapy, nuclear medicine, and more.

Refreshed Website Look and Feel

Visitors to the new mirion.com will notice a distinct logo, refreshed color palette, and bold new tagline — Protect What’s Next™ — for the Mirion Technologies brand of solutions. Taken together, these elements represent Mirion’s trusted expertise in proven radiation safety technologies that empower customers to solve problems and enable breakthrough innovations. Like the Mirion Medical group logo, the Mirion Technologies group logo features the corporate Mirion “M”, symbolizing the strength of these groups as part of the Mirion family.

“At Mirion, we have been developing a strong portfolio across technology and medicine. I’m pleased to invite customers, shareholders, and all stakeholders in our growth to our refreshed website for better insights into the depth and breadth of our product knowledge and solutions. It’s an exciting time in our company’s evolution, and we’re looking ahead to how we can continue leveraging our unrivaled expertise in radiation safety to deliver innovations that better the human condition,” notes Thomas Logan, CEO of Mirion.

Visit mirion.com to explore the new website and comprehensive solutions for science, technology and medicine.

About Mirion

Mirion (NYSE: MIR) is a global leader in radiation safety, science and medicine, with a diverse portfolio of products and services that protects people and the planet from the harmful effects of ionizing radiation and accelerates innovation across a diversity of end markets. The Mirion Technologies group provides proven radiation safety technologies that operate with the highest levels of precision – from R&D labs, to critical nuclear facilities, and on the front lines. The Mirion Medical group solutions enhance the delivery and ensure the safety of healthcare, powering the fields of Nuclear Medicine, Radiation Therapy QA, Occupational Dosimetry, and Diagnostic Imaging. In collaboration with our customers, Mirion empowers innovations that deliver vital protection and harness the transformative potential of ionizing radiation to shape our future world. Learn more: mirion.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 771 M - -
Net income 2023 66,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 556 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 613 M 1 613 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,81x
EV / Sales 2024 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 2 872
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart MIRION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mirion Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIRION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,10 $
Average target price 10,33 $
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Managers and Directors
Thomas D. Logan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Rossi President-Medical Group
Brian Schopfer Chief Financial Officer
Lawrence D. Kingsley Chairman
Mike Brumbaugh Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIRION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.22.54%1 613
SMC CORPORATION21.90%32 103
COGNEX CORPORATION1.23%8 237
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-1.02%5 592
WUHAN JINGCE ELECTRONIC GROUP CO.,LTD102.75%4 175
BADGER METER, INC.21.37%3 879
