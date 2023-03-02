Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Mirion Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIR   US60471A1016

MIRION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(MIR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-02 pm EST
9.200 USD   +1.10%
03/01Mirion Technologies, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28MIRION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02/21Transcript : Mirion Technologies, Inc. Presents at Citi's 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference, Feb-21-2023 01:50 PM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mirion Technologies Announces Proposed Public Offering by Selling Stockholders

03/02/2023 | 04:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (“Mirion,” “we” or the “company”) (NYSE: MIR), a global provider of radiation detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the medical, nuclear, defense, and research end markets, today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 9,786,153 shares of Mirion’s Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders. Selling stockholders participating in the offering consist of entities affiliated with Charterhouse Capital Partners. Mirion will not sell any securities in the proposed offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the selling stockholders but Mirion will bear the costs associated with the proposed offering, other than underwriting discounts and commissions and certain other expenses. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Jefferies is acting as the sole bookrunner for the offering.

The offering will be made pursuant to a shelf registration statement, including a base prospectus, declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 28, 2022. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in the registration statement and the other documents Mirion has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about Mirion and this offering. The proposed offering is being made only by means of an effective shelf registration statement, including a base prospectus and final prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained, when available, free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the Offering may also be obtained from Jefferies LLC, at Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at 877-821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate”, “expect”, “hope”, “intend”, “may”, “might”, “should”, “would”, “will”, “understand” and similar words are intended to identify forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed public offering and the use of proceeds therefrom. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, market risks and uncertainties and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for an offering of securities, and other risks set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in Mirion’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed or to be filed with the SEC.

You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward- looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and Mirion does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About Mirion

Mirion Technologies is a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets. The organization aims to harness its unrivaled knowledge of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs approximately 2,800 people and operates in 13 countries.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MIRION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
03/01Mirion Technologies, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Yea..
AQ
02/28MIRION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
02/21Transcript : Mirion Technologies, Inc. Presents at Citi's 2023 Global Industr..
CI
02/21Mirion Technologies Agrees to Sell $150 Million of Shares to T. Rowe Price
MT
02/21Mirion Technologies, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events (f..
AQ
02/21Mirion Technologies Announces $150 Million Investment from T. Rowe Price, Priced At-the..
BU
02/15Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Mirion Technologies to $11 From $10, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
02/14Transcript : Mirion Technologies, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2023
CI
02/14Mir Technologies Reports Q4 Adjusted Profit; Revenue Increases; Initiates Full-Year 202..
MT
02/14Mirion Technologies, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MIRION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 703 M - -
Net income 2022 -139 M - -
Net Debt 2022 747 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 979 M 1 979 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,88x
EV / Sales 2023 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart MIRION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mirion Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIRION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,10 $
Average target price 10,33 $
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Managers and Directors
Thomas D. Logan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Schopfer Chief Financial Officer
Lawrence D. Kingsley Chairman
Mike Brumbaugh Chief Information Officer & EVP
Shelia Webb Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIRION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.37.67%1 979
SMC CORPORATION27.49%33 846
COGNEX CORPORATION0.66%8 292
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.11.59%6 288
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.10.45%5 737
RENISHAW PLC10.58%3 545