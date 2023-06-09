Mirion Technologies : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K
06/09/2023 | 06:04am EDT
mir-20230606
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)
OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): June 6, 2023
Mirion Technologies, Inc.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)
Delaware
001-39352
83-0974996
(State or Incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer Identification Number)
1218 Menlo Drive
Atlanta, Georgia30318
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
(770) 432-2744
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange
on which registered
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value per share
MIR
New York Stock Exchange
Redeemable warrants to purchase Class A common stock
MIR WS
New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.
As disclosed in Item 5.07 below, at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (the "Company"), upon the recommendation of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), the Company's stockholders approved (i) an amendment to Article 8 of the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended (the "Charter"), to provide for exculpation of certain officers to the fullest extent permitted by Delaware General Corporation Law, and (ii) an amendment to Articles 5 and 11 of the Charter to add a sunset date of October 21, 2028 for the supermajority voting provisions.
On June 7, 2023, following the Annual Meeting, the Company filed an Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Amended and Restated Charter"). The foregoing summary of the Amended and Restated Charter does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amended and Restated Charter, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1, and incorporated herein by reference.
Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On June 6, 2023, the Company held its Annual Meeting. Set forth below are the final voting results for each of the matters submitted to a vote of the stockholders at the Annual Meeting.
Proposal 1: Stockholders elected nine directors to the Board, each for a term of one year expiring at the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders and until such director's successor has been duly elected and qualified, based on the following votes:
Director Nominee
For
Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
Lawrence D. Kingsley
169,058,748
0
3,157,783
20,618,993
Thomas D. Logan
171,604,451
0
612,080
20,618,993
Kenneth C. Bockhorst
166,552,715
0
5,663,816
20,618,993
Robert A. Cascella
163,579,950
0
8,636,581
20,618,993
Steven W. Etzel
171,609,721
0
606,810
20,618,993
John W. Kuo
166,528,248
0
5,688,283
20,618,993
Jody A. Markopoulos
166,557,794
0
5,658,737
20,618,993
Jyothsna (Jo) Natauri
169,453,596
0
2,762,935
20,618,993
Sheila Rege
171,788,294
0
428,237
20,618,993
Proposal 2: Stockholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, based on the following votes:
For
Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
192,396,531
381,664
57,329
N/A
Proposal 3: Stockholders approved,on a non-binding advisory basis, the 2022 compensation of the Company's named executive officers, based on the following votes:
For
Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
160,554,780
11,642,603
19,148
20,618,993
Proposal 4:Stockholders approved an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to limit the liability of certain officers of the Company as permitted by recent amendments to Delaware law, based on the following votes:
For
Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
Class A common stock
157,815,915
6,530,133
23,150
20,618,993
Class B common stock
7,847,333
0
0
N/A
Total voting power
165,663,248
6,530,133
23,150
20,618,993
Proposal 5:Stockholders approved an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to add a sunset date for the supermajority voting provisions, based on the following votes:
For
Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
Class A common stock
164,062,383
259,552
47,263
20,618,993
Class B common stock
7,847,333
0
0
N/A
Total voting power
171,909,716
259,552
47,263
20,618,993
EXHIBIT INDEX
Exhibit
Number
Description
3.1*
Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Company.
104
Exhibit 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)
* Filed herewith.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Mirion Technologies Inc. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 10:03:10 UTC.