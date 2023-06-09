Mirion Technologies : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K

Advanced search
mir-20230606

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)
OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): June 6, 2023
Mirion Technologies, Inc.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)
Delaware 001-39352 83-0974996
(State or Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification Number)
1218 Menlo Drive
Atlanta, Georgia30318
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
(770) 432-2744
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange
on which registered
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value per share MIR New York Stock Exchange
Redeemable warrants to purchase Class A common stock MIR WS New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐


Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.
As disclosed in Item 5.07 below, at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (the "Company"), upon the recommendation of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), the Company's stockholders approved (i) an amendment to Article 8 of the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended (the "Charter"), to provide for exculpation of certain officers to the fullest extent permitted by Delaware General Corporation Law, and (ii) an amendment to Articles 5 and 11 of the Charter to add a sunset date of October 21, 2028 for the supermajority voting provisions.


On June 7, 2023, following the Annual Meeting, the Company filed an Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Amended and Restated Charter"). The foregoing summary of the Amended and Restated Charter does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amended and Restated Charter, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1, and incorporated herein by reference.


Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On June 6, 2023, the Company held its Annual Meeting. Set forth below are the final voting results for each of the matters submitted to a vote of the stockholders at the Annual Meeting.

Proposal 1: Stockholders elected nine directors to the Board, each for a term of one year expiring at the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders and until such director's successor has been duly elected and qualified, based on the following votes:

Director Nominee
For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes
Lawrence D. Kingsley 169,058,748 0 3,157,783 20,618,993
Thomas D. Logan 171,604,451 0 612,080 20,618,993
Kenneth C. Bockhorst 166,552,715 0 5,663,816 20,618,993
Robert A. Cascella 163,579,950 0 8,636,581 20,618,993
Steven W. Etzel 171,609,721 0 606,810 20,618,993
John W. Kuo 166,528,248 0 5,688,283 20,618,993
Jody A. Markopoulos 166,557,794 0 5,658,737 20,618,993
Jyothsna (Jo) Natauri 169,453,596 0 2,762,935 20,618,993
Sheila Rege 171,788,294 0 428,237 20,618,993

Proposal 2: Stockholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, based on the following votes:

For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes
192,396,531 381,664 57,329 N/A

Proposal 3: Stockholders approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the 2022 compensation of the Company's named executive officers, based on the following votes:

For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes
160,554,780 11,642,603 19,148 20,618,993


Proposal 4:Stockholders approved an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to limit the liability of certain officers of the Company as permitted by recent amendments to Delaware law, based on the following votes:

For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes
Class A common stock 157,815,915 6,530,133 23,150 20,618,993
Class B common stock 7,847,333 0 0 N/A
Total voting power 165,663,248 6,530,133 23,150 20,618,993




Proposal 5:Stockholders approved an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to add a sunset date for the supermajority voting provisions, based on the following votes:

For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes
Class A common stock 164,062,383 259,552 47,263 20,618,993
Class B common stock 7,847,333 0 0 N/A
Total voting power 171,909,716 259,552 47,263 20,618,993







EXHIBIT INDEX
Exhibit
Number 		Description
3.1*
Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Company.
104 Exhibit 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)
* Filed herewith.


SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: June 8, 2023

Mirion Technologies, Inc.
By: /s/ Brian Schopfer
Name: Brian Schopfer
Title: Chief Financial Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mirion Technologies Inc. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 10:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
