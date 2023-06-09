Mirion Technologies : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K





Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): June 6, 2023

Mirion Technologies, Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware 001-39352 83-0974996 (State or Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification Number) 1218 Menlo Drive Atlanta, Georgia30318 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (770) 432-2744





Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

As disclosed in Item 5.07 below, at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (the "Company"), upon the recommendation of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), the Company's stockholders approved (i) an amendment to Article 8 of the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended (the "Charter"), to provide for exculpation of certain officers to the fullest extent permitted by Delaware General Corporation Law, and (ii) an amendment to Articles 5 and 11 of the Charter to add a sunset date of October 21, 2028 for the supermajority voting provisions.









On June 7, 2023, following the Annual Meeting, the Company filed an Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Amended and Restated Charter"). The foregoing summary of the Amended and Restated Charter does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amended and Restated Charter, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1, and incorporated herein by reference.









Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.





On June 6, 2023, the Company held its Annual Meeting. Set forth below are the final voting results for each of the matters submitted to a vote of the stockholders at the Annual Meeting.





Proposal 1 : Stockholders elected nine directors to the Board, each for a term of one year expiring at the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders and until such director's successor has been duly elected and qualified, based on the following votes:





Director Nominee For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes Lawrence D. Kingsley 169,058,748 0 3,157,783 20,618,993 Thomas D. Logan 171,604,451 0 612,080 20,618,993 Kenneth C. Bockhorst 166,552,715 0 5,663,816 20,618,993 Robert A. Cascella 163,579,950 0 8,636,581 20,618,993 Steven W. Etzel 171,609,721 0 606,810 20,618,993 John W. Kuo 166,528,248 0 5,688,283 20,618,993 Jody A. Markopoulos 166,557,794 0 5,658,737 20,618,993 Jyothsna (Jo) Natauri 169,453,596 0 2,762,935 20,618,993 Sheila Rege 171,788,294 0 428,237 20,618,993





Proposal 2 : Stockholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, based on the following votes:





For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 192,396,531 381,664 57,329 N/A





Proposal 3 : Stockholders approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the 2022 compensation of the Company's named executive officers, based on the following votes:





For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 160,554,780 11,642,603 19,148 20,618,993









Proposal 4: Stockholders approved an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to limit the liability of certain officers of the Company as permitted by recent amendments to Delaware law, based on the following votes:





For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes Class A common stock 157,815,915 6,530,133 23,150 20,618,993 Class B common stock 7,847,333 0 0 N/A Total voting power 165,663,248 6,530,133 23,150 20,618,993

















Proposal 5: Stockholders approved an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to add a sunset date for the supermajority voting provisions, based on the following votes:





For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes Class A common stock 164,062,383 259,552 47,263 20,618,993 Class B common stock 7,847,333 0 0 N/A Total voting power 171,909,716 259,552 47,263 20,618,993





























mir-20230606