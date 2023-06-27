Platform Enhancements Power Greater Operational Efficiencies and Accuracy, While Retaining Essential Workflows for Global Base of Users

Mirion Technologies (NYSE: MIR), a leading provider of advanced radiation safety solutions, today announced a major update of the company’s flagship Genie spectroscopy software. With the release of Genie 4.0 software, Mirion builds upon nearly 40 years of leadership in spectroscopy solutions and services, delivering a range of new features that enhance efficiency and accuracy for both existing and new users, while introducing simplified software models and flexible purchasing options.

Smart Design for All

Longtime Genie software users will appreciate the seamless transition to Genie 4.0, as the update retains vital workflows and addresses key user requests, allowing them to maintain productivity and strengthen their expertise. Simultaneously, new users can quickly adapt to and harness the power of the Genie 4.0 release, ensuring evolved spectroscopy operations from the outset.

Highlights of Genie 4.0 software include:

User Experience Enhancements: Genie 4.0 features new Interactive Reports , enabling easier data visualization and detailed analysis, as well as customization per user requirements.

Increased Accuracy and Reliable Results: New algorithms within Genie 4.0 improve uncertainty calculations for correlations in calibration standards and address a frequent user request for a new FWHM calibration curve, to further enhance accuracy.

Improved Automation: New Python® programming language-based scripting options enable custom and automated manipulation of parameters, as well as extraction of specific parameters for analysis in a secondary system. Genie 4.0 software with Python compatibility also empowers users to perform custom calculations and update the analysis as needed, providing added flexibility and adaptability.

Interested customers across the fields of Nuclear Power, Emergency Response, Environmental Labs, National Labs, Research, and Education are encouraged to view a free, introductory webinar, Latest in Gamma Spectroscopy: New Genie 4.0 Software, on mirion.com.

Continuous Support and Updates

In addition to a host of new features, the release of Genie 4.0 software introduces flexible new licensing models. Users now have the option to subscribe to the software over one-year or three-year terms with Priority Technical Support and software updates included, thereby lowering total cost of ownership and supporting Operational Expense (OpEx) budgeting. Users may also choose a non-expiring license via a one-time, upfront purchase. The new approach to licensing offers greater flexibility and ensures users can choose the option that best fits their needs.

“Our team is dedicated to continuous improvement and delivering exceptional solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said James Cocks, Chief Product Officer at Mirion. “With the release of Genie 4.0 software, we have struck a balance between innovation and familiarity, ensuring that new users and longtime users can both seamlessly transition to the latest version with ease. The introduction of flexible licensing models further demonstrates our commitment to providing accessible and cost-effective solutions.”

Genie 4.0 software will be available for download and licensing beginning mid-July. In the meantime, customers can explore the expanded features, service and support offering, flexible licensing options, and Genie 4.0 scripting resources on mirion.com.

About Mirion

Mirion (NYSE: MIR) is a global leader in radiation safety, science and medicine, empowering innovations that deliver vital protection while harnessing the transformative potential of ionizing radiation across a diversity of end markets. The Mirion Technologies group provides proven radiation safety technologies that operate with precision – for essential work within R&D labs, critical nuclear facilities, and on the front lines. The Mirion Medical group solutions help enhance the delivery and ensure safety in healthcare, powering the fields of Nuclear Medicine, Radiation Therapy QA, Occupational Dosimetry, and Diagnostic Imaging. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs approximately 2,700 people and operates in 12 countries. Learn more at mirion.com.

Mirion, Mirion Technologies, and Genie are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Mirion Technologies, Inc., and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627502019/en/