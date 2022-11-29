Advanced search
    MIR   US60471A1016

MIRION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(MIR)
  Report
11/29/2022
6.020 USD   -0.50%
11/18Mirion Technologies Files $1 Billion Mixed Shelf
MT
11/17Mirion Technologies : Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm - Form 8-K
PU
11/17Mirion Technologies, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Mirion Technologies to Divest Biodex Physical Medicine

11/29/2022 | 04:17pm EST
Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the physical medicine assets of Biodex Medical Systems, Inc. (“Biodex”) to Salona Global Medical Device Corporation for $5 million in cash at closing and up to an additional $3 million in deferred cash payments. The deferred cash payments are contingent on the performance of the assets during the 12-month period following closing. The assets generated approximately $18 million in revenue with estimated gross margins of 30% during the most recent trailing twelve-month period.

“Divesting the physical medicine assets of Biodex enables Mirion Medical to focus on our strategic priorities and better aligns the group with Mirion’s mission of harnessing our unrivaled knowledge of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity,” said Mike Rossi, President of Mirion Medical. “We are pleased to see the physical medicine business in the hands of an owner whose core mission and strategy is better aligned with investing in the future of the product line and finding valued employees the right home for their skills and contributions,” said Rossi.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on December 31st, 2022.

About Mirion
Mirion Technologies is a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets. The organization aims to harness its unrivaled knowledge of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity. Many of the company's end markets are characterized by the need to meet rigorous regulatory standards, design qualifications and operating requirements. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs around 2,800 people and operates in 13 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Mirion, visit Mirion.com.

About Biodex Medical Systems
Biodex Medical Systems, Inc. is part of Mirion Medical, Inc., a group of healthcare-focused brands within Mirion Technologies (NYSE: MIR). Mirion Technologies, Inc. uses science and technology to drive treatment innovation across physical medicine, nuclear medicine and medical imaging categories. With a history of manufacturing and engineering excellence that spans more than 60 years, the Biodex™ mission is to provide innovative solutions and customer-driven support to medical facilities and wellness centers around the globe. Visit: Biodex.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MIRION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on MIRION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 703 M - -
Net income 2022 -138 M - -
Net Debt 2022 721 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 211 M 1 211 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
EV / Sales 2023 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 630
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart MIRION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mirion Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIRION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,05 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 65,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas D. Logan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Schopfer Chief Financial Officer
Lawrence D. Kingsley Chairman
Mike Brumbaugh Chief Information Officer & EVP
Shelia Webb Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIRION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-42.22%1 211
SMC CORPORATION-17.18%30 236
COGNEX CORPORATION-37.06%8 394
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-54.87%5 228
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-33.90%5 169
RENISHAW PLC-16.44%3 495