    MIR   US60471A1016

MIRION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(MIR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-03 pm EST
6.660 USD   +0.76%
08:32am Mirion Technologies to Present at the CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference
BU
2022 Mirion Technologies Agrees to Sell Physical Medicine Assets of Biodex Medical Systems
MT
2022 Mirion Technologies to Divest Biodex Physical Medicine
BU
Mirion Technologies to Present at the CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference

01/04/2023 | 08:32am EST
Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Logan, and Chief Financial Officer, Brian Schopfer, will present at the CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference. The presentation will begin at 3:45 PM ET on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

The presentation will be webcast live at https://ir.mirion.com/news-events where a link will be displayed under the "Events and Presentations” section. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location within twelve hours of the conclusion of the event and will be hosted on our website for a minimum of two weeks.

About Mirion

Mirion Technologies is a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets. The organization aims to harness its unrivaled knowledge of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity. Many of the company's end markets are characterized by the need to meet rigorous regulatory standards, design qualifications and operating requirements. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs around 2,800 people and operates in 13 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Mirion, visit Mirion.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 703 M - -
Net income 2022 -139 M - -
Net Debt 2022 721 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 333 M 1 333 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
EV / Sales 2023 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 2 630
Free-Float 83,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,66 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 50,2%
Managers and Directors
Thomas D. Logan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Schopfer Chief Financial Officer
Lawrence D. Kingsley Chairman
Mike Brumbaugh Chief Information Officer & EVP
Shelia Webb Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIRION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.76%1 333
SMC CORPORATION0.00%27 746
COGNEX CORPORATION0.00%8 287
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.0.00%5 631
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.2.00%5 291
BADGER METER, INC.0.59%3 210