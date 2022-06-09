Mirle Automation : Announcement of major resolutions of 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/09 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Acknowledged the 2021 Profit distribution. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approved the amendment of the "Articles of Incorporation" 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Acknowledged the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:Elect the 12th term board of directors (including Independent Directors) 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1) Approved the amendment to the Company's "procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets". (2) Approve of amendments to the "Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds" (3) Approve of amendments to the "Regulations Making Endorsements and Guarantees" (4) Approve of amendments to the "Procedures for Election of Directors and Supervisors" (5) Approved the release of non-competition restrictions for directors. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:none