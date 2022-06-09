Mirle Automation : Announcement of major resolutions of 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
06/09/2022 | 05:22am EDT
Provided by: MIRLE AUTOMATION CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/09
Time of announcement
17:11:32
Subject
Announcement of major resolutions of 2022 Annual
Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/09
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Acknowledged the 2021 Profit distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved the amendment of the "Articles of Incorporation"
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledged the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:Elect the 12th term board of directors
(including Independent Directors)
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1) Approved the amendment to the Company's "procedures for Acquisition or
Disposal of Assets".
(2) Approve of amendments to the "Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds"
(3) Approve of amendments to the "Regulations Making Endorsements
and Guarantees"
(4) Approve of amendments to the "Procedures for Election of Directors
and Supervisors"
(5) Approved the release of non-competition restrictions for directors.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:none
