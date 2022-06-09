Mirle Automation : Announcement of term expiration of 4th Compensation Committee.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/09 2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: (1) Ching-Yi Wang (2) Chia-Ming Hsu (3) Cheng Chen 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1) Ching-Yi Wang: Independent Director, Mirle Automation Corporation (2) Chia-Ming Hsu: Independent Director, Mirle Automation Corporation (3) Cheng Chen: Committee member, Mirle Automation Corporation 5.Name of the new position holder:Not yet appointed. 6.Resume of the new position holder:Not yet appointed. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change: The 12th term of the board of directors has been appointed at Annual General Meeting on 2022/06/09. The 5th term of committee is the same as that of the 12th term of directors. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/14~2022/06/13 10.Effective date of the new member:Not yet appointed. 11.Any other matters that need to be specified: The 5th Compensation Committee will be announced separately after the appointment of the Board of Directors.