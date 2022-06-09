Mirle Automation : Announcement of term expiration of 4th Compensation Committee.
06/09/2022 | 05:22am EDT
Provided by: MIRLE AUTOMATION CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/09
Time of announcement
17:12:29
Subject
Announcement of term expiration of
4th Compensation Committee.
Date of events
2022/06/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/09
2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1) Ching-Yi Wang
(2) Chia-Ming Hsu
(3) Cheng Chen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1) Ching-Yi Wang: Independent Director, Mirle Automation Corporation
(2) Chia-Ming Hsu: Independent Director, Mirle Automation Corporation
(3) Cheng Chen: Committee member, Mirle Automation Corporation
5.Name of the new position holder:Not yet appointed.
6.Resume of the new position holder:Not yet appointed.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:
The 12th term of the board of directors has been appointed
at Annual General Meeting on 2022/06/09.
The 5th term of committee is the same as that of the 12th term of directors.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/14~2022/06/13
10.Effective date of the new member:Not yet appointed.
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The 5th Compensation Committee will be announced
separately after the appointment of the Board of Directors.
Mirle Automation Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 09:21:04 UTC.