Mirle Automation : Announcement of the Re-election of Directors (including Independent Directors) at 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/09 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):institutional director,independent director and natural-person director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: (1) Director: Houng Sun (2) Director: I-MEI Foods Co., Ltd. (3) Director: Lien Sheng Investment Co., Ltd. (Representative: Wei-Chen Lee) (4) Independent Directors: Ching-Yi Wang (5) Independent Directors: Chia-Ming Hsu (6) Supervisor: Chih-Ming Kao (7) Supervisor: Chang Hsu (8) Supervisor: Chun-Te Chang 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1) Houng Sun: President, Mirle Automation Corporation. (2) I-MEI Foods Co., Ltd.: Director, Mirle Automation Corporation. (3) Lien Sheng Investment Co., Ltd.(Representative: Wei-Chen Lee): Director, Lien Sheng Investment Co., Ltd. (4) Ching-Yi Wang: Director, T N Soong Foundation. (5) Chia-Ming Hsu: Independent Director, Mirle Automation Corporation. (6) Chih-Ming Kao: General Manager, I-MEI Foods Co., Ltd. (7) Chang Hsu: Consultant, Industrial Technology Research Institute Center for Measurement Standards. (8) Chun-Te Chang:Partner CPA, UHY L&C Company. 5.Title and name of the new position holder: (1) Director: Houng Sun (2) Director: I-MEI Foods Co., Ltd. (3) Director: Lien Sheng Investment Co., Ltd. (Representative: Wei-Chen Lee) (4) Director: Chih-Ming Kao (5) Director: Chun-Te Chang (6) Director: Chang Hsu (7) Independent Directors: Chia-Ming Hsu (8) Independent Directors: Paul Hsu (9) Independent Directors: Hung-Wen Huang 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1) Houng Sun: President, Mirle Automation Corporation. (2) I-MEI Foods Co., Ltd.: Director, Mirle Automation Corporation. (3) Lien Sheng Investment Co., Ltd.(Representative: Wei-Chen Lee): Director, Lien Sheng Investment Co., Ltd. (4) Chih-Ming Kao: General Manager, I-MEI Foods Co., Ltd. (5) Chun-Te Chang: Partner CPA, UHY L&C Company. (6) Chang Hsu: Consultant, Industrial Technology Research Institute Center for Measurement Standards. (7) Chia-Ming Hsu: Independent Director, Mirle Automation Corporation. (8) Paul Hsu: CEO, Navigate Fulllife Center of Viatech Foundation (9) Hung-Wen Huang: Director, Sunplus Innovation Technology Inc. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:Term expired and re-election 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: (1)Houng Sun: 3,823,059 shares (2)I-MEI Foods Co., Ltd.: 11,496,066 shares (3)Lien Sheng Investment Co., Ltd. (Representative: Wei-Chen Lee) : 8,895,541 shares (4)Chih-Ming Kao: 1,337,983 shares (5)Chun-Te Chang: 500,000 shares (6)Chang Hsu: 0 shares (7)Chia-Ming Hsu: 63,803 shares (8)Paul Hsu: 0 shares (9)Hung-Wen Huang : 0 shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/14~2022/06/13 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/09 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):NO 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:none