Mirle Automation : Announcement of the Re-election of Directors (including Independent Directors) at 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/09
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):institutional director,independent director
and natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
(1) Director: Houng Sun
(2) Director: I-MEI Foods Co., Ltd.
(3) Director: Lien Sheng Investment Co., Ltd.
(Representative: Wei-Chen Lee)
(4) Independent Directors: Ching-Yi Wang
(5) Independent Directors: Chia-Ming Hsu
(6) Supervisor: Chih-Ming Kao
(7) Supervisor: Chang Hsu
(8) Supervisor: Chun-Te Chang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1) Houng Sun: President, Mirle Automation Corporation.
(2) I-MEI Foods Co., Ltd.: Director, Mirle Automation Corporation.
(3) Lien Sheng Investment Co., Ltd.(Representative: Wei-Chen Lee):
Director, Lien Sheng Investment Co., Ltd.
(4) Ching-Yi Wang: Director, T N Soong Foundation.
(5) Chia-Ming Hsu: Independent Director, Mirle Automation Corporation.
(6) Chih-Ming Kao: General Manager, I-MEI Foods Co., Ltd.
(7) Chang Hsu: Consultant, Industrial Technology Research Institute Center
for Measurement Standards.
(8) Chun-Te Chang:Partner CPA, UHY L&C Company.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
(1) Director: Houng Sun
(2) Director: I-MEI Foods Co., Ltd.
(3) Director: Lien Sheng Investment Co., Ltd.
(Representative: Wei-Chen Lee)
(4) Director: Chih-Ming Kao
(5) Director: Chun-Te Chang
(6) Director: Chang Hsu
(7) Independent Directors: Chia-Ming Hsu
(8) Independent Directors: Paul Hsu
(9) Independent Directors: Hung-Wen Huang
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1) Houng Sun: President, Mirle Automation Corporation.
(2) I-MEI Foods Co., Ltd.: Director, Mirle Automation Corporation.
(3) Lien Sheng Investment Co., Ltd.(Representative: Wei-Chen Lee):
Director, Lien Sheng Investment Co., Ltd.
(4) Chih-Ming Kao: General Manager, I-MEI Foods Co., Ltd.
(5) Chun-Te Chang: Partner CPA, UHY L&C Company.
(6) Chang Hsu: Consultant, Industrial Technology Research Institute Center
for Measurement Standards.
(7) Chia-Ming Hsu: Independent Director, Mirle Automation Corporation.
(8) Paul Hsu: CEO, Navigate Fulllife Center of Viatech Foundation
(9) Hung-Wen Huang: Director, Sunplus Innovation Technology Inc.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired and re-election
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
(1)Houng Sun: 3,823,059 shares
(2)I-MEI Foods Co., Ltd.: 11,496,066 shares
(3)Lien Sheng Investment Co., Ltd.
(Representative: Wei-Chen Lee) : 8,895,541 shares
(4)Chih-Ming Kao: 1,337,983 shares
(5)Chun-Te Chang: 500,000 shares
(6)Chang Hsu: 0 shares
(7)Chia-Ming Hsu: 63,803 shares
(8)Paul Hsu: 0 shares
(9)Hung-Wen Huang : 0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/14~2022/06/13
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/09
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):NO
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:none