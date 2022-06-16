Mirle Automation : Announcement of the Record Date for dividend distribution

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/06/16 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividend of NT$430,168,697(NT$2.2 per share) 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/04 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/05 6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/06 7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/10 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/10 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: The total amount of monetary value of less than one NT dollar is included in other income of the Company. Starting from July 29, 2022, cash dividends are scheduled to be agency department of chinatrust commercial bank distributed by the Company's stock transfer agent by remittance or by check delivered by registered mail.