Mirle Automation : Announcement of the Record Date for dividend distribution
06/16/2022 | 02:23am EDT
Provided by: MIRLE AUTOMATION CORPORATION
Date of announcement
2022/06/16
Time of announcement
14:05:09
Subject
Announcement of the Record Date
for dividend distribution
Date of events
2022/06/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/16
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend of NT$430,168,697(NT$2.2 per share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/04
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/05
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/06
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/10
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/10
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The total amount of monetary value of less than one NT dollar
is included in other income of the Company.
Starting from July 29, 2022, cash dividends are scheduled to be agency
department of chinatrust commercial bank distributed by the Company's stock
transfer agent by remittance or by check delivered by registered mail.
Mirle Automation Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2022