  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Mirle Automation Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2464   TW0002464005

MIRLE AUTOMATION CORPORATION

(2464)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-14
40.30 TWD   -0.37%
02:23aMIRLE AUTOMATION : Announcement of the Record Date for dividend distribution
PU
06/09MIRLE AUTOMATION : The Company's Annual General Shareholders' Meeting approved the release of non-competition restrictions on Directors
PU
06/09MIRLE AUTOMATION : Announcement of major resolutions of 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
Mirle Automation : Announcement of the Record Date for dividend distribution

06/16/2022 | 02:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: MIRLE AUTOMATION CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/16 Time of announcement 14:05:09
Subject 
 Announcement of the Record Date
for dividend distribution
Date of events 2022/06/16 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/16
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend of NT$430,168,697(NT$2.2 per share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/04
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/05
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/06
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/10
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/10
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The total amount of monetary value of less than one NT dollar
is included in other income of the Company.
Starting from July 29, 2022, cash dividends are scheduled to be agency
department of chinatrust commercial bank distributed by the Company's stock
transfer agent by remittance or by check delivered by registered mail.

Disclaimer

Mirle Automation Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 06:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
