Mirle Automation : Announcement of the establishment of the Audit Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/09 2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder:N/A 4.Resume of the previous position holder:N/A 5.Name of the new position holder: (1) Chia-Ming Hsu (2) Paul Hsu (3) Hung-Wen Huang 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1) Chia-Ming Hsu : Independent Director, Mirle Automation Corporation (2) Paul Hsu : CEO, Navigate Fulllife Center of Viatech Foundation (3) Hung-Wen Huang : Partner CPA/ Chief in Northern Taiwan, Deloitte Taiwan 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment 8.Reason for the change:The company set up an audit committee in accordance with the law to replace the supervisory authority. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):N/A 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/09 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:none