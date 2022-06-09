Mirle Automation : Announcement of the establishment of the Audit Committee
06/09/2022 | 05:22am EDT
Provided by: MIRLE AUTOMATION CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/06/09
Time of announcement
17:14:29
Subject
Announcement of the establishment of the
Audit Committee
Date of events
2022/06/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/09
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:N/A
4.Resume of the previous position holder:N/A
5.Name of the new position holder:
(1) Chia-Ming Hsu
(2) Paul Hsu
(3) Hung-Wen Huang
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1) Chia-Ming Hsu : Independent Director, Mirle Automation Corporation
(2) Paul Hsu : CEO, Navigate Fulllife Center of Viatech Foundation
(3) Hung-Wen Huang : Partner CPA/ Chief in Northern Taiwan, Deloitte Taiwan
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:The company set up an audit committee in accordance
with the law to replace the supervisory authority.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):N/A
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/09
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:none
Mirle Automation Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 09:21:04 UTC.