Mirle Automation : Announces the Chairperson of Board of Directors
06/09/2022 | 05:22am EDT
Provided by: MIRLE AUTOMATION CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
6
Date of announcement
2022/06/09
Time of announcement
17:08:24
Subject
Announces the Chairperson of Board of Directors
Date of events
2022/06/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/09
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:Mr.Houng Sun
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Chairperson, Mirle Automation Corporation.
5.Name of the new position holder:Mr.Houng Sun
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Chairperson, Mirle Automation Corporation.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired and re-election.
Houng Sun is elected as chairman by the Board of Directors.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/09
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:none
