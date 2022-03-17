Mirle Automation : The Board resolved the consolidated financial statements of 2021

|
Statement
|
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/03/17
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:not applicable
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):9,861,403
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):2,045,031
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):691,398
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):616,600
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):531,402
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):527,896
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):2.70
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):11,781,085
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):7,567,339
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):4,200,387
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None