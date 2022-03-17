Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Mirle Automation Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2464   TW0002464005

MIRLE AUTOMATION CORPORATION

(2464)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mirle Automation : The Board resolved the consolidated financial statements of 2021

03/17/2022 | 05:01am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: MIRLE AUTOMATION CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/17 Time of announcement 16:54:13
Subject 
 The Board resolved the consolidated financial statements
of 2021
Date of events 2022/03/17 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/03/17
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:not applicable
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):9,861,403
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):2,045,031
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):691,398
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):616,600
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):531,402
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):527,896
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):2.70
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):11,781,085
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):7,567,339
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):4,200,387
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Mirle Automation Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 09:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
