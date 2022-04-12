Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Mirle Automation Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2464   TW0002464005

MIRLE AUTOMATION CORPORATION

(2464)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-10
40.25 TWD   -0.98%
Mirle Automation : The Company is invited to attend the held by TWSE 2022 "Semiconductor Industry and Newly Listed Companies" Investor Conferences

04/12/2022 | 05:51am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: MIRLE AUTOMATION CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/12 Time of announcement 17:41:59
Subject 
 The Company is invited to attend the held by TWSE
2022 "Semiconductor Industry and Newly Listed Companies"
Investor Conferences
Date of events 2022/04/13 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/13
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:10
3.Location of institutional investor conference:TWSE (Taipei 101 Building)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company is invited to@ attend the held by TWSE 2022 "Semiconductor
Industry and Newly Listed Companies" Investor Conferences
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Mirle Automation Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 09:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
