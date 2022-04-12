Mirle Automation : The Company is invited to attend the held by TWSE 2022 "Semiconductor Industry and Newly Listed Companies" Investor Conferences

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/13 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:10 3.Location of institutional investor conference:TWSE (Taipei 101 Building) 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The Company is invited to@ attend the held by TWSE 2022 "Semiconductor Industry and Newly Listed Companies" Investor Conferences 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None