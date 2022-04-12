Mirle Automation : The Company is invited to attend the held by TWSE 2022 "Semiconductor Industry and Newly Listed Companies" Investor Conferences
04/12/2022 | 05:51am EDT
Provided by: MIRLE AUTOMATION CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/12
Time of announcement
17:41:59
Subject
The Company is invited to attend the held by TWSE
2022 "Semiconductor Industry and Newly Listed Companies"
Investor Conferences
Date of events
2022/04/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/13
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:10
3.Location of institutional investor conference:TWSE (Taipei 101 Building)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company is invited to@ attend the held by TWSE 2022 "Semiconductor
Industry and Newly Listed Companies" Investor Conferences
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Mirle Automation Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 09:50:10 UTC.