Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Miromatrix Medical Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIRO   US60471P1084

MIROMATRIX MEDICAL INC.

(MIRO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-14 pm EST
4.100 USD   -3.42%
05:42pMiromatrix Medical's NDA for Acute Liver Failure Treatment Placed on 'Clinical Hold' -- Shares Drop After Hours
MT
05:31pMiromatrix Announces FDA Clinical Hold on IND Application for miroliverELAP
GL
05:27pMiromatrix Medical Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Miromatrix Announces FDA Clinical Hold on IND Application for miroliverELAP

12/14/2022 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients' lives, today announced that it was informed via e-mail from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the miroliverELAPtm Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the treatment of acute liver failure has been placed on clinical hold. The miroliverELAP IND application was submitted in mid-November. The FDA indicated they will provide an official clinical hold letter to Miromatrix within 30 days. Miromatrix plans to provide additional updates pending communication with the FDA.

About Miromatrix

Miromatrix Medical Inc. is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients' lives. The Company has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that it believes will efficiently scale to address the shortage of available human organs. The Company's initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys. For more information, visit miromatrix.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "projects," "would," and "future," or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: the FDA’s communication plans related to the clinical hold on miroliverELAP, our plans and expectations for discussions with the FDA and the outcomes from the discussions. Each of these forward‐looking statements involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: statements regarding the initiation, timing, progress and results of our current and future preclinical studies and future clinical trials, including statements regarding the potential timing of the clearance of the IND application and other regulatory documents for our miroliverELAP product candidate and the potential timing of pre-IND meetings or submissions of regulatory documents for our mirokidney™ and miroliver™ product candidates; the initiation of the related clinical trials; the expected timing of program updates and data disclosures; statements regarding the timing and likelihood of seeking regulatory approval for our product candidates; the competitive landscape for our product candidates; and our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements, cash runway and needs for additional financing. These forward‐looking statements reflect our current beliefs and expectations.

​There are several important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements, including a deterioration in our business or prospects; further assessment of preliminary data, adverse developments in clinical development, including unexpected safety issues observed during a clinical trial; and changes in regulatory, social, and political conditions. For instance, actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties inherent in the results of preliminary data and preclinical studies being predictive of the results of later-stage clinical trials, initiation, enrollment and maintenance of patients, and completion of clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical trials, expectations for the timing and steps required in the regulatory review process, including our ability to obtain regulatory clearance to commence clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals, the impact of competitive products, our ability to enter into agreements with strategic partners and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of our product candidates, business or economic disruptions due to catastrophes or other events, including natural disasters or public health crises such as the coronavirus (referred to as COVID- 19), and geopolitical risks, including the current war between Russian and Ukraine. These risks are not exhaustive, we face known and unknown risks. Additional risks and factors that may affect results are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, events, or circumstances.

Investor Contact
Greg Chodaczek
347-620-7010
ir@miromatrix.com

Media Contact:
press@miromatrix.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about MIROMATRIX MEDICAL INC.
05:42pMiromatrix Medical's NDA for Acute Liver Failure Treatment Placed on 'Clinical Hold' --..
MT
05:31pMiromatrix Announces FDA Clinical Hold on IND Application for miroliverELAP
GL
05:27pMiromatrix Medical Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and..
AQ
11/21Miromatrix Announces Participation in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conferen..
AQ
11/15Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Miromatrix Medical to $9 From $8, Maintains Overw..
MT
11/14Transcript : Miromatrix Medical Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 2022
CI
11/14MIROMATRIX MEDICAL INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
11/14Miromatrix Medical Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
11/14Miromatrix Reports Filing of IND, Third Quarter 2022 Results, and Provides Corporate Up..
GL
11/03Miromatrix to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MIROMATRIX MEDICAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,02 M - -
Net income 2022 -32,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,72x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 88,7 M 88,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5 916x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6 573x
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart MIROMATRIX MEDICAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Miromatrix Medical Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,25 $
Average target price 15,50 $
Spread / Average Target 265%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeff Ross Chief Executive Officer & Director
James M. Douglas Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Buckman Chairman
John Barry Vice President-Research & Development
Jack Lake Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIROMATRIX MEDICAL INC.-9.49%89
MODERNA, INC.-22.22%75 891
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.16%40 268
LONZA GROUP AG-37.63%38 109
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.39.08%29 155
SEAGEN INC.-13.29%24 890