    MIRO   US60471P1084

MIROMATRIX MEDICAL INC.

(MIRO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/17 04:00:00 pm EDT
3.950 USD   +2.07%
04:40pMiromatrix Announces Participation in H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
GL
05/16MIROMATRIX MEDICAL INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/16MIROMATRIX MEDICAL INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Miromatrix Announces Participation in H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

05/17/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients' lives, announced its participation in the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference on May 24th, 2022.

Miromatrix Medical’s management is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference. Interested parties can access the webcast beginning Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 7am ET, here.

About Miromatrix
Miromatrix Medical Inc. is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients' lives. The Company has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that it believes will efficiently scale to address the shortage of available human organs. The Company's initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys. For more information, visit miromatrix.com.

Investor Contact
Greg Chodaczek
347-620-7010
ir@miromatrix.com

Media Contact:
press@miromatrix.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -33,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 79,6 M 79,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 65,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,87 $
Average target price 22,00 $
Spread / Average Target 468%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeff Ross Chief Executive Officer & Director
James M. Douglas Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Buckman Chairman
John L. Erb Independent Director
Peter K. Maag Independent Director
