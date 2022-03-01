Miromatrix Medical : Names Jim Douglas as New Chief Financial Officer - Form 8-K

Miromatrix Names Jim Douglas as New Chief Financial Officer

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, March 1, 2022 - Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients' lives, announced the appointment of Jim Douglas as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective March 1, 2022. As CFO, Jim will lead Miromatrix's finance organization and oversee all financial activities of the corporation. Mr. Douglas will succeed Brian Niebur, who will continue to serve Miromatrix as the Vice President of Finance.

"On behalf of everyone at Miromatrix and our Board of Directors, I want to thank Brian for his many contributions during his tenure as CFO for the Company, including his strong leadership through Miromatrix's IPO. He has played a vital role in enabling our growth and positioning us well for future financial stability," said Jeff Ross, P.h.D, Miromatrix CEO. "We appreciate his dedication and are excited that he will remain part of the Miromatrix team."

"It has been a privilege to serve as Miromatrix's CFO and to see the impact that we are making in fundamentally transforming bioengineered organs. I'm proud to have been part of this important advancement," said Brian Niebur. "It has and will continue to be an honor to work alongside colleagues who are dedicated to bringing to market superior solutions that improve transplants."

Mr. Douglas joins the Miromatrix team with over 25 years of relevant work experience in investment banking, industry, and public accounting. Since 2005, Jim worked at Piper Sandler in the healthcare investment banking group, advising biotechnology and medical technology companies on M&A and financing transactions, as well as providing a broad range of strategic guidance. At the time of his departure from Piper Sandler, Mr. Douglas was a managing director and the longest tenured investment banker on the biotechnology team. Before Piper Sandler, Mr. Douglas worked at Abbott Laboratories in the corporate financial planning division and global pharmaceutical operations division (now AbbVie). Prior to Abbott, he worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers providing audit and transaction services. Mr. Douglas graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with an accounting degree and earned a Master of Business Administration degree specializing in analytical finance and marketing from the J.L. Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He is also a certified public accountant.

"I am delighted to welcome Jim to Miromatrix. He brings an impressive background with deep industry expertise to the Miromatrix team," said Dr. Ross. "His extensive financial experience will be a great value add as he leads our financial operations and will be critical as we drive Miromatrix into the next phase of growth and financial performance."

"I am honored to join the Company at such a pivotal moment in its development," said Jim Douglas, Miromatrix CFO. "Miromatrix continues to make significant advancements towards eliminating the transplant waitlist with bioengineered organs, and I look forward to joining Jeff, Brian, and the entire organization to execute the Company's strategy."

About Miromatrix

Miromatrix Medical Inc. is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients' lives. The Company has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that it believes will efficiently scale to address the shortage of available human organs. The Company's initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys. For more information, visit miromatrix.com.