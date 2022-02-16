Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills : Corporate Briefing Session

CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION
You are cordially invited to the Corporate Briefing Session of Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd. wherein the company's senior management shall present the company's financial performance and outlook.
Mr. Wasif Khalid
Ms. Hina Mir
Director, COO and CFO
Company Secretary
Via Zoom Meeting
Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Time: 04:00 PM
For any query, please contact
Tahir Abbas
021-32468275
For Registration,
Head of Research
please Click Here
Arif Habib Limited
tahir.abbas@arifhabibltd.com
Disclaimer
