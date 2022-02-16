Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Limited
  News
  Summary
    MIRKS   PK0008101013

MIRPURKHAS SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

(MIRKS)
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills : Corporate Briefing Session

02/16/2022 | 12:24am EST
CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION

You are cordially invited to the Corporate Briefing Session of Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd. wherein the company's senior management shall present the company's financial performance and outlook.

Mr. Wasif Khalid

Ms. Hina Mir

Director, COO and CFO

Company Secretary

Via Zoom Meeting

Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Time: 04:00 PM

For any query, please contact

Tahir Abbas

021-32468275

For Registration,

Head of Research

please Click Here

Arif Habib Limited

tahir.abbas@arifhabibltd.com

Disclaimer

Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 05:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 861 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
Net income 2021 140 M 0,80 M 0,80 M
Net Debt 2021 3 103 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,42x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 281 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 198
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart MIRPURKHAS SUGAR MILLS LIMITED
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Aslam Faruque Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wasif Khalid CFO, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Arif Dino Faruque Chairman
Samir Mustapha Chinoy Independent Director
Muhammad Izqar Khan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIRPURKHAS SUGAR MILLS LIMITED40.04%13
SÜDZUCKER AG-5.43%2 875
COSUMAR SA3.45%2 717
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.11.21%2 608
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED8.69%1 076
ADECOAGRO S.A.5.47%913