Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Limited is a Pakistan-based company that is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of sugar and paper. The Company's divisions include sugar, and paper and board. It manufactures various kinds of sugar, such as white refined sugar, pharma and food grade sugar, brown sugar and caster sugar. All the by-products of sugarcane like bagasse, molasses and others are further converted (internally utilized/sold). The Company has a sugar cane crushing capacity of approximately 12,500 metric tons per day. It is involved in the development of sugar cane varieties on its approximately 351 acres of experimental farms and in adjoining areas of mills. Its paper and board plant produces different varieties of paper, which includes fluting, test liner, white test liner and kraft liner. The Company sells its paper and board products to corrugators of the industry.

Sector Food Processing