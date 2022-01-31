Mirrabooka Investments : Update - Dividend/Distribution - MIR

Notification of dividend / distribution
Update Summary
Entity name
MIRRABOOKA INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
MIR - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
1/2/2022
Reason for the Update
Update to provide the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) and Dividend Substitution Share Plan (DSSP) price for the interim dividend. The DRP and DSSP price is AUD 3.64 per share.
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
MIRRABOOKA INVESTMENTS LIMITED
1.2 Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code
MIR
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Update to provide the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) and Dividend Substitution Share Plan (DSSP) price for the
interim dividend. The DRP and DSSP price is AUD 3.64 per share.
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
18/1/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
1/2/2022
1.6 ASX +Security Code
MIR
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
31/12/2021
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
2A.4 +Record Date
25/1/2022
2A.5 Ex Date
24/1/2022
2A.6 Payment Date
17/2/2022
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.03500000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP) We have a Bonus +Security Plan or equivalent (BSP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
Yes
2A.11b If the +entity has a BSP, is the BSP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
Yes
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
Yes
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution
Full DRP
2A.11b(i) BSP status in respect of this dividend/distribution
Full BSP offered
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount
this time?
per +security
|
AUD
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per
|
security
|
AUD 0.03500000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?
Yes
Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is 3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
franked
(%)
100.0000 %
30.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
+security
0.0000 %
AUD 0.03500000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount
per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign
|
income amount per security
|
AUD 0.00000000
Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax
3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).
All of the interim dividend is sourced from taxable capital gains, on which the Company has paid or will pay tax. The
|
amount of the pre-tax attributable gain on this portion of the dividend, known as an LIC capital gain, is therefore 5 cents.
|
This enables some shareholders to claim a tax deduction in their tax return. Further details will be on the dividend
|
statements.
3E.2 Please indicate the following information if applicable. (Refer Annual Investment Income Report specification for
Field Name
Value
Interest
Unfranked dividends not
declared to be conduit foreign
|
Unfranked dividends declared
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
Pricing of the new DRP Shares will be based on a 5 per cent discount to the average selling price of shares traded on the ASX and Chi-Xautomated trading systems in the five days from the day the shares began trading on an ex-dividendbasis.
24/1/2022
Thursday January 27, 2022 17:00:00
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price Start Date
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
31/1/2022
End Date
4A.3 DRP discount rate
5.0000 %
Notification of dividend / distribution
Assessable foreign source
9.91
|
Tax-free amounts
9.96
Tax-deferred amounts
9.97
Managed investment trust
9.105
|
|
trusts
Gross cash distribution
9.121
|
|
withholding
Capital Gains discount
9.124
Australian property
Capital gains other
9.126
|
Other income
9.130
|
|
Part 4A - Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
Notification of dividend / distribution
