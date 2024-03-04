(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Monday.

AIM - WINNERS

Mirriad Advertising PLC, up 19% at 1.55 pence, 12-month range 0.80p-6.20p. The provider of in-content advertising technology enters a two-year agreement with an unnamed "leading US media and entertainment conglomerate, renowned for its diverse portfolio of movie studios and productions, television channels and streaming platforms." It says the agreement will enable the partner to employ its platform to identify virtual product placement opportunities and introduce in-content advertising into its content.

AIM - LOSERS

Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC, down 28% at 11.75p, 12-month range 11.50p-42.50p. The data management and analytics service provider falls, after providing an update on trading in its financial year ending April 30. The company expects to report revenues for the year ending in the range of approximately GBP2.8 million and GBP3.0 million, with a corresponding adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of between approximately GBP2.6 million to GBP2.8 million. In financial 2023, Rosslyn reported revenue of GBP3.0 million, and an adjusted Ebitda loss of GBP2.0 million.

Uru Metals Ltd, down 20% at 50.00p, 12-month range 50.00p-230.00p. Shares in the developer of Zebedelia nickel project in South Africa fall. Uru says that the repayment date for the convertible loan from Boothbay Absolute Return Strategies LP has been extended to May 31, 2024 and Boothbay has also agreed that it will not convert sums due under the convertible loan note into ordinary shares of the company prior to the extended date. The CLN was first announced back in May 2020.

