Mirriad Advertising : Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Framework

Mirriad Advertising plc Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Framework We are committed to ensuring environmental, social and governance considerations are integrated in our business for the benefit of all stakeholders. In summary: Environmental - we are concerned about our impact on the world and our commitment to future generations.

Social - we want to make our contribution to the various stakeholders our business interacts with and beyond. This is not just how we share the financial returns but also the difference we can make for the greater good.

Governance -we conduct ourselves in a fair, honest and open manner. These are not new things but there is increasing emphasis on setting targets and measuring performance against those targets . More work needs to be done on targets and we will think about whether and how we incorporate the ESG Framework into our bonus criteria. We plan to carry out further work in 2021 in these areas. Our ESG Framework is informed, inter alia, by a variety of factors: Our S172 obligations being: The likely consequences of any decision in the long term. o The interests of the company's employees.

o The need to foster the company's business relationships with suppliers, customers and others.

o The impact of the company's operations on the community and environment.

o The desirability of the company maintaining a reputation for high standards of business conduct.

o The need to act fairly as between members of the company.

The stage of the company's development.

The nature of the business.

The Quoted Companies Alliance, World Economic Forum, the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals and other guidance material.

The policies of our significant shareholders.

The policies of potential shareholders.

The impact of the Coronavirus and new ways of working.

The views of our staff (including the directors) and other stakeholders. We set out below some of the initiatives, policies and practices we follow below. Environmental actions include: During 2021 we will assess the approximate size of our carbon footprint, report it and assess how we can reduce it. We will endeavour to set targets where we can.

A significant proportion of our carbon footprint has come from air travel. We believe that much more of our work can now be done with internet conferencing. This will be encouraged. In normal circumstances as we grow so would headcount and therefore requirements for office space. We now allow home working where staff wish to work at home to both reduce the requirement for office space as well reduce the carbon footprint from commuting. However, we recognise that not everyone finds it easy to work at home.

We will look at our offices and consider where energy efficiencies can be found, waste prevented and seek sustainable water consumption.

Assess our suppliers and whether they have appropriate environmental policies and actions.

Comply with all environmental legislation as a minimum and go beyond it where possible. A deep commitment to social responsibility is core to who we are as a company. We believe people are at the heart of our business and take pride in our outstanding work culture. As a business: We have a core set of values and behaviours which we all strive to embody.

We have reviewed our recruitment process and put measures in place to ensure fairness and equity.

We are aiming to support women at work proactively through flexible working, mentoring and effective succession planning.

We aim to develop an initiative where employees are encouraged to give back to the community in 2021.

We have trained mental health first aiders as well as first aiders who have raised awareness of mental health at work.

We have created taskforces where a cross section of employees globally are able to actively contribute towards initiatives.

We actively monitor engagement and wellbeing globally through quarterly surveys in 2020 and we are testing out a platform that will allow us to this more frequently.

We have invested considerably into learning and development in 2020 for our managers and members of our leadership team.

We are actively monitoring diversity globally and developing a diversity and inclusion strategy to maintain and address any imbalance.

We have a social committee whose focus is to celebrate meaningful milestones in each territory and have social calendar of events to bring the Company together virtually or in person. In addition with have a quarterly employee newsletter where the content is created by employees.

The health and safety of our employees at all levels is of utmost importance to us. We have taken significant measures to ensure that our offices are Covid-19 secure.

Covid-19 secure. We proactively manage holiday to ensure that all employees are getting the rest from work to recuperate.

We embrace and value diversity in all its forms. Equal opportunity is integral to our recruitment process, as we aim to develop a community of diverse talent. We seek to maintain a positive workplace, free from discrimination and harassment. We champion pay equity and mutual respect, promoting an environment of fairness and equality. Our commitment to diversity and inclusion applies to the highest levels of the business, including at the board level, where we recognise that diversity strengthens board performance and promotes long- term shareholder value.

We know that with our technology we can contribute to initiatives and causes that are centred around environmental and social issues by helping them with creating messaging of stunning quality. We are working on a partner strategy for 2021. This will go beyond the work done to date with Kodaline video and UNICEF integration. Ensuring a high-quality working environment for employees that goes beyond the basic health and safety requirements.

high-quality working environment for employees that goes beyond the basic health and safety requirements. A learning culture to enable our people to be the best they can be.

Working with suppliers and treating them fairly - including prompt settlement.

Respecting human rights and not tolerating modern slavery in the business or supply chain. Governance actions include: Developing a strategy and action plans to deliver great returns to our shareholders whilst being mindful of the need to deliver to our other stakeholders.

A clear view on the risks facing the business and an active plan to optimise those risks (we do not believe that all risks can be economically eliminated).

The monitoring of these plans.

Operating to the highest standards of corporate governance.

Being clear on our delegated authorities and where decisions are made.

Executive pay being set to motivate without being excessive.

Compliance with the law and business ethics. We do not believe in anti-competitive actions but would rather compete on the merits of our products and services.

anti-competitive actions but would rather compete on the merits of our products and services. Have a clear anti-corruption and anti-bribery policy.

anti-corruption and anti-bribery policy. Communicate to our shareholders and other stakeholders in a clear and insightful manner.

Compliance with both the spirit and letter of the tax laws in all the jurisdictions we operate.

Ensure there is diversity and competence within the board and the executive team.

Have a director on the Board responsible for ESG-related matters and ensure ESG matters are considered by the Board on a periodic basis. In 2021 we will formulate more detailed targets for 2022 and beyond and report against these targets in 2023 onwards. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

