THE LEADING VIRTUAL PRODUCT PLACEMENT & IN-CONTENT ADVERTISING TECHNOLOGY
INTERIM RESULTS
22. AUGUST 2023
HERE WITH YOU TODAY
John Pearson
Stephan Beringer
Philip Mattimoe
Mark Melvin
David Dorans
Non-Executive Chairman
CEO
CTO
GM Americas
CFO
AGENDA
- Investment Case
- Company Headlines
- Progress Updates
- Summary and Outlook
- Q&A
INVESTMENT CASE
INVESTMENT CASE SUMMARY
Historic market opportunity - TV/Video ad market worth $106BN* in the US alone, pressurised industry in need of new revenue streams
Leading the industry- Most adopted in-content advertsing platform in the US and EMEA, momentum with majority of US entertainment giants and 15 of the 20 largest US advertisers
Ready for programmatic growth - Unique tech-capability,cloud-based and scalable, ready for market-leap with programmatic
- Annual TV and Video ad-spend, Zenith forecast Dec 2021(US TV & Video spend)
- Company information
- Company information
9 / 10
US Entertainment majors are now working, negotiating or testing with Mirriad**
15 / 20
Top advertisers in the US are
working with Mirriad or considering
running campaigns in H2***
