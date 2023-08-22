THE LEADING VIRTUAL PRODUCT PLACEMENT & IN-CONTENT ADVERTISING TECHNOLOGY

INTERIM RESULTS

22. AUGUST 2023

HERE WITH YOU TODAY

John Pearson

Stephan Beringer

Philip Mattimoe

Mark Melvin

David Dorans

Non-Executive Chairman

CEO

CTO

GM Americas

CFO

AGENDA

  1. Investment Case
  2. Company Headlines
  3. Progress Updates
  4. Summary and Outlook
  5. Q&A

INVESTMENT CASE

INVESTMENT CASE SUMMARY

Historic market opportunity - TV/Video ad market worth $106BN* in the US alone, pressurised industry in need of new revenue streams

Leading the industry- Most adopted in-content advertsing platform in the US and EMEA, momentum with majority of US entertainment giants and 15 of the 20 largest US advertisers

Ready for programmatic growth - Unique tech-capability,cloud-based and scalable, ready for market-leap with programmatic

  • Annual TV and Video ad-spend, Zenith forecast Dec 2021(US TV & Video spend)
  • Company information
  • Company information

9 / 10

US Entertainment majors are now working, negotiating or testing with Mirriad**

15 / 20

Top advertisers in the US are

working with Mirriad or considering

running campaigns in H2***

