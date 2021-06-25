Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mirriad Advertising plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIRI   GB00BF52QY14

MIRRIAD ADVERTISING PLC

(MIRI)
Mirriad Advertising Renews Tencent Holdings Contract

06/25/2021
By Adria Calatayud

Mirriad Advertising PLC said Friday that it has renewed a commercial agreement with Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. for a further two years and moved to a revenue-share model for both parties.

The U.K. advertising-technology company said the new agreement, which comes after two years of collaboration between the two companies, removes the previous minimum volume and exclusivity clauses and is in line with the commercial terms Mirriad has in place with other large partners in the U.S. and Europe.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-25-21 0303ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
MIRRIAD ADVERTISING PLC 3.26% 48.999 Delayed Quote.3.37%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.09% 583 End-of-day quote.3.37%
Financials
Sales 2021 6,00 M 8,36 M 8,36 M
Net income 2021 -9,90 M -13,8 M -13,8 M
Net cash 2021 24,0 M 33,4 M 33,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 128 M 178 M 179 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,94x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 97,0%
