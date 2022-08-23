Mirriad Advertising : Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022

Chairman's Statement

Our Interim Results underline how, despite a renewed period of global uncertainty, strategic focus on the US can unlock long-term future growth for Mirriad. Fully realising the potential of a market of this size will require further effort, but our established fundamentals mean the Company is well-placed to scale. We are tracking strongly against the KPIs agreed by the Board and I look forward to providing further updates on this important measure of progress.

As outlined in the 2021 Full Year Results, we have strategically invested to maximise our strength in the US, and I was pleased to recently welcome new members to our expanded Board. Nicole McCormack and JoAnna Foyle both bring high-levelUS-focused experience across advertising supply and demand, while Lois Day brings extensive fundraising and capital markets expertise. I would also like to thank Kelsey Lynn Skinner for her contribution before standing down from the Board for maternity reasons, and her responsibility for Mirriad's ESG approach will pass to Lois Day.

Hot on the heels of the business challenges born of the pandemic, we now face another moment of global uncertainty as inflation looks set to continue to rise for most, with inevitable knock-on effects on consumer confidence. These conditions - now reported across the board following inflated growth expectations from some quarters - are already affecting ad conversion cycles across the world.

Specifically in China, the stringent Covid-19 lockdowns in key cities undoubtedly had more of an effect on the advertising industry than expected, and Mirriad revenues in the first half of 2022 are considerably lower in China than anticipated. We are alive to the varying considerations in all our markets and have taken the decision to exit this market when our current Tencent contract ends in Q1 2023.

Right now, we will continue to focus our spend in the areas which will have most impact, whilst reducing and reprioritising expenditure away from areas with less immediate revenue generating potential.

The advertising market is changing. Global insecurities are feeding through to advertising budget decisions, the privacy landscape is altering and consumers are ad-fatigued. Despite this backdrop, Mirriad delivers something different for marketers. The results we drive both in consumer preference and brand consideration are why we have seen key clients return to us.

There is also rising awareness of in-content as an essential and revolutionary next-generation approach to advertising. We welcome the fact that Amazon has turned its attention, albeit in a limited fashion, to in-content within its own platform. While it has taken that company three years to get to the point they are at now, it underlines the huge potential of the format where we have extensive experience, and strong patent protection, as the market leader.

Netflix too is considering how to diversify away from subscription-only income with the introduction of ads in partnership with Microsoft. These significant moves by some of the largest players in the streaming space, combined with the need for broadcasters and content owners/creators to find new revenue streams, further highlight the significant $149bn Total Addressable Market for Mirriad that exists in the 94% of content that is currently out of reach of traditional ad formats.