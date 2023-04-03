Advanced search
    MIRI   GB00BF52QY14

MIRRIAD ADVERTISING PLC

(MIRI)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:30 2023-04-03 am EDT
1.500 GBX   -4.76%
04:50pMirriad Advertising announces integration with Amagi
AN
03/29FTSE 100 Ends Wednesday Up 0.97% as Banking Crisis Fears Continue Easing
DJ
03/29Mirriad Expects Nonbinding Proposals Under Strategic Review by Early April
MT
Mirriad Advertising announces integration with Amagi

04/03/2023 | 04:50pm EDT
Mirriad Advertising PLC - London-based in-content advertising company - Announces a technical integration with Amagi, a end-to-end cloud-managed live and on-demand SaaS technology company. Says, following the integration, its capabilities will be made available to "hundreds of content owners across Amagi's ecosystem" to help them monetise the in-content format.

Chief Executive Stephan Beringer says: "This technical integration with Amagi is a further step forward on our path to scale through programmatic. Amagi is a recognised industry leader with a vast ecosystem and offers a key growth opportunity in Mirriad's core US market. We are very excited by the new opportunities this integration opens up to us and to Amagi's numerous content partners, including our existing partner Tastemade."

Current stock price: 1.50 pence

12-month change: down 93%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 1,52 M 1,88 M 1,88 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,26x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,19 M 5,19 M 5,19 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 142
Free-Float 96,9%
Technical analysis trends MIRRIAD ADVERTISING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,50 GBX
Average target price 45,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2 900%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Beringer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Dorans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthony John Pearson Non-Executive Chairman
Philip F. McLauchlan Chief Science Officer
Tim Jones Head-Global Research & Insights
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIRRIAD ADVERTISING PLC-66.84%5
FAN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-0.74%201
YELLOW PAGES LIMITED-3.45%181
DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-5.83%151
DIGITAL360 S.P.A.7.39%103
BRAVE BISON GROUP PLC26.67%38
