Mirriad Advertising announces integration with Amagi

Mirriad Advertising PLC - London-based in-content advertising company - Announces a technical integration with Amagi, a end-to-end cloud-managed live and on-demand SaaS technology company. Says, following the integration, its capabilities will be made available to "hundreds of content owners across Amagi's ecosystem" to help them monetise the in-content format.

Chief Executive Stephan Beringer says: "This technical integration with Amagi is a further step forward on our path to scale through programmatic. Amagi is a recognised industry leader with a vast ecosystem and offers a key growth opportunity in Mirriad's core US market. We are very excited by the new opportunities this integration opens up to us and to Amagi's numerous content partners, including our existing partner Tastemade."

Current stock price: 1.50 pence

12-month change: down 93%

