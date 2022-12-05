Mirriad delivers first programmatic integration after in-content ads

(Alliance News) - Mirriad Advertising PLC on Monday said that it has delivered a "milestone" first programmatic integration, after debuting its first in-content advertisements via an end-to-end programmatic transaction.

Mirriad is a London-based advertising company, which provides customers with an AI & computer-vision-powered platform that inserts products and signage formats after content is produced.

Its programmatic advertising uses an automated process to purchase digital ad inventory across the web, mobile, apps, video and other digital channels. While traditional methods generally entail manual processes, programmatic buying uses automation and machine learning to efficiently buy and sell the inventory instead.

Mirriad's in-content platform virtually places brands in video content, driving engagement with viewers in scenes that won't be skipped or ignored, increasing advertisers' reach and resulting in higher attention and engagement.

"This is a significant milestone for Mirriad, delivering our first placements through an end-to-end programmatic transaction. We've always said that connecting our platform with the programmatic media ecosystem is the key to delivering scale to our game-changing solution. Today, we are seeing the first results of that," said Chief Executive Officer Stephan Beringer.

Mirriad shares closed 0.8% higher at 7.60 pence each in London on Monday.

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.