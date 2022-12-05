Advanced search
    MIRI   GB00BF52QY14

MIRRIAD ADVERTISING PLC

(MIRI)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-05 am EST
7.550 GBX    0.00%
Mirriad delivers first programmatic integration after in-content ads

12/05/2022 | 01:18pm EST
(Alliance News) - Mirriad Advertising PLC on Monday said that it has delivered a "milestone" first programmatic integration, after debuting its first in-content advertisements via an end-to-end programmatic transaction.

Mirriad is a London-based advertising company, which provides customers with an AI & computer-vision-powered platform that inserts products and signage formats after content is produced.

Its programmatic advertising uses an automated process to purchase digital ad inventory across the web, mobile, apps, video and other digital channels. While traditional methods generally entail manual processes, programmatic buying uses automation and machine learning to efficiently buy and sell the inventory instead.

Mirriad's in-content platform virtually places brands in video content, driving engagement with viewers in scenes that won't be skipped or ignored, increasing advertisers' reach and resulting in higher attention and engagement.

"This is a significant milestone for Mirriad, delivering our first placements through an end-to-end programmatic transaction. We've always said that connecting our platform with the programmatic media ecosystem is the key to delivering scale to our game-changing solution. Today, we are seeing the first results of that," said Chief Executive Officer Stephan Beringer.

Mirriad shares closed 0.8% higher at 7.60 pence each in London on Monday.

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 2,04 M 2,50 M 2,50 M
Net income 2022 -15,9 M -19,5 M -19,5 M
Net cash 2022 8,44 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,32x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21,1 M 25,7 M 25,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,20x
EV / Sales 2023 5,31x
Nbr of Employees 142
Free-Float 96,9%
Mirriad Advertising plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MIRRIAD ADVERTISING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,55 GBX
Average target price 45,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 496%
Managers and Directors
Stephan Beringer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Dorans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthony John Pearson Non-Executive Chairman
Philip F. McLauchlan Chief Science Officer
Tim Jones Head-Global Research & Insights
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIRRIAD ADVERTISING PLC-73.04%26
ZHEWEN INTERACTIVE GROUP CO., LTD.-37.25%990
FAN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.13.14%218
YELLOW PAGES LIMITED3.95%197
DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-9.71%154
DIGITAL360 S.P.A.-11.29%94