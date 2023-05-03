Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mirriad Advertising plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIRI   GB00BF52QY14

MIRRIAD ADVERTISING PLC

(MIRI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:18:48 2023-05-03 am EDT
3.199 GBX   +190.82%
07:08aStocks up ahead of US Fed rate decision
AN
05:38aMirriad Advertising shares surge on Microsoft collaboration
AN
05:28aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Mirriad shares surge on Microsoft collaboration
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stocks up ahead of US Fed rate decision

05/03/2023 | 07:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Blue-chip equities in Europe were higher at midday on Wednesday, before the Federal Reserve takes centre-stage, as a key week for central bank decisions and US labour market data picks up speed.

The Federal Reserve announces an interest rate decision at 1900 BST, with the European Central Bank reporting its own on Thursday.

Still to come on Wednesday afternoon is the ADP US jobs report at 1315 BST, before the official nonfarm payrolls on Friday.

The FTSE 100 index was up 20.52 points, 0.3%, at 7,793.55 around midday on Wednesday. The FTSE 250 was up 118.80 points, 0.6%, at 19,433.03, and the AIM All-Share was up 0.60 of a point, 0.1%, at 828.80.

The Cboe UK 100 was up 0.2% at 779.12, the Cboe UK 250 up 0.3% at 17,054.69, and the Cboe Small Companies up 0.1% at 13,476.86.

Market focus for Wednesday is squarely on the Fed, which is set to announce its latest interest rate decision at 1900 BST.

Stocks in New York are called higher, ahead of the decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is called up 0.1%, whilst both the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite are called up 0.2%.

The market is expecting another 25 basis point hike from the Fed, bringing the federal funds target rate range to 5.00% to 5.25%. The US central bank is then expected to halt its rate hiking cycle.

At its last meeting in March, the central bank lifted interest rates by 25 basis points in a unanimous decision, taking the federal funds rate range to 4.75%-5.00%.

"The Fed is widely expected to deliver what could be its final rate hike in this cycle of 25 basis points, so barring any big shock on that score, the focus will fall on the comments which accompany the decision," AJ Bell analyst Russ Mould commented.

"Confirmation that rates will be put on hold after today, while largely anticipated in the market, could nonetheless give sentiment a bit of a boost. The reverse, on the other hand, could really knock confidence."

The dollar was weaker in afternoon exchanges in Europe.

The pound was quoted at USD1.2510 at midday on Wednesday in London, higher compared to USD1.2463 at the equities close on Tuesday. The euro stood at USD1.1034, up against USD1.0986. Against the yen, the dollar was trading at JPY135.69, down compared to JPY136.55.

After the Fed, the ECB takes to the podium on Thursday.

In March, the ECB lifted rates by 50 basis points. It took the interest rate on the main refinancing operations, the interest rate on the marginal lending facility, and the deposit facility to 3.50%, 3.75% and 3.00% respectively.

The eurozone's unemployment rate declined to a record low in March, beating the market forecast, figures on Wednesday showed.

According to Eurostat, the single currency area's jobless rate eased to 6.5% in March from 6.6% in February.

It had been expected to remain at 6.6%, according to consensus cited by FXStreet.

March's figure was a record low unemployment rate for the single currency bloc. Eurozone unemployment also was 6.6% in January, following nine-successive months at 6.7%.

In European equities on Wednesday, the CAC 40 in Paris was up 0.8%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt was up 0.7%.

On the FTSE 100 in London, Lloyds Banking shed 3.3%, making it one of the worst performers at midday on Wednesday.

In the three months that ended March 31, the Edinburgh-based bank said pretax profit was GBP2.26 billion, up 46% from GBP1.54 billion a year earlier.

Total income was GBP9.31 billion, swinging from a loss of GBP2.11 billion, while net interest income rose 18% to GBP3.43 billion from GBP2.90 billion.

Customer deposits fell by GBP2.2 billion to GBP473.1 billion. This was "including a reduction in Retail current account balances of GBP3.5 billion, partly driven by seasonal customer outflows, including tax payments, higher spend and a more competitive market," Lloyds said, noting it was partially offset by deposit increases in Commercial Banking.

AJ Bell's Mould said that it has "hard not to ignore the GBP2.2 billion reduction in customer deposits".

Looking ahead, Lloyds backed annual guidance of a banking net interest margin over 305 basis points, and return on tangible equity of around 13%.

In the FTSE 250, TI Fluid Systems jumped 16%.

The maker of storage, carrying and delivery systems for fluids backed its annual outlook, as first-quarter revenue rose 15% year-on-year to EUR869.8 million.

"The group's performance through Q1 2023 has been encouraging and our outlook for the year remains unchanged, with constant currency revenue growth outperformance compared to [light vehicle production] growth, adjusted [earnings before interest & tax] margins to expand above 6%," TI Fluid Systems explained.

On AIM, Mirriad Advertising shares more than doubled to 2.26 pence each. They closed at 1.10p on Tuesday.

The London-based in-content advertising company said it has worked with Microsoft to build a new application programming interface.

This is part of establishing a roadmap for "adopting Microsoft Azure and its AI capabilities for various use-cases". The company's new API is a first release within the collaboration with Microsoft.

"Microsoft is a leader in cloud technology, cognitive and generative AI, which are key elements to the new marketing frontier that we're building," said Chief Executive Officer Stephan Beringer.

"The new API is our first release in the collaboration with Microsoft and a main step on our path to scale through automation and integration with the programmatic ecosystem."

Argos Resources lost 51%. The Falkland Islands-based exploration firm said it has agreed to sell its PL001 production licence interests in the North Falkland Basin to JHI Associates.

Argos will receive 8.5 million JHI shares along will GBP303,500 cash.

Should the transaction be approved by shareholders, Argos's only asset would be the JHI shares. Consequently, it then would intend to wind up the company through a voluntary liquidation.

Brent oil was quoted at USD73.26 a barrel at midday in London on Wednesday, down from USD76.17 late Tuesday. Gold was quoted at USD2,015.82 an ounce, down against USD2,011.85.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARGOS RESOURCES LTD -28.43% 0.5475 Delayed Quote.-23.50%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.36% 0.60356 Delayed Quote.-5.15%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.80% 90.337 Delayed Quote.1.96%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.13% 0.66628 Delayed Quote.-2.80%
BRENT OIL -2.98% 73.08 Delayed Quote.-12.55%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.00% 1.13283 Delayed Quote.0.76%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.44% 169.514 Delayed Quote.8.25%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.24% 1.25029 Delayed Quote.3.22%
CAC 40 0.73% 7437.51 Real-time Quote.14.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.26% 0.665292 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.68% 99.533 Delayed Quote.4.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.01% 0.7337 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
DAX 0.82% 15856.82 Delayed Quote.12.95%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -1.08% 33684.53 Real-time Quote.2.73%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.44% 149.654 Delayed Quote.7.50%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.23% 1.10366 Delayed Quote.2.49%
FTSE 100 0.27% 7794.21 Delayed Quote.4.31%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.57% 19426.81 Delayed Quote.2.45%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.31% 0.011081 Delayed Quote.-1.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.80% 1.657275 Delayed Quote.5.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.05% 0.012229 Delayed Quote.1.16%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.34% 0.6556 Delayed Quote.-7.61%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC -3.84% 45.7773 Delayed Quote.5.00%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.05% 305.41 Delayed Quote.27.35%
MIRRIAD ADVERTISING PLC 181.82% 3.199 Delayed Quote.-76.84%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -1.73% 1158.97 Real-time Quote.9.75%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.08% 12080.51 Real-time Quote.15.42%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.64% 84.412 Delayed Quote.1.80%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.03% 0.62263 Delayed Quote.-2.91%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.26% 1582.19 Real-time Quote.3.86%
TI FLUID SYSTEMS PLC 16.48% 125.8 Delayed Quote.-19.16%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.24% 0.906076 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.67% 135.566 Delayed Quote.4.89%
WTI -3.09% 69.395 Delayed Quote.-6.18%
All news about MIRRIAD ADVERTISING PLC
07:08aStocks up ahead of US Fed rate decision
AN
05:38aMirriad Advertising shares surge on Microsoft collaboration
AN
05:28aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Mirriad shares surge on Microsoft collaborati..
AN
04:12aDollar softens ahead of US rate announcement
AN
04/17Rule 8.3 - Mirriad Advertising Plc
AQ
04/14The FTSE 100 Closes Friday Up 0.4% Supported by Financial-Services Sector
DJ
04/14UK Banks' Modest Valuations Look Attractive Ahead of 1Q
DJ
04/14Mirriad Advertising Terminates Formal Sale Process; Shares Sink 38%
MT
04/14AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Bradda Head rises as deputy chair buys shares
AN
04/14AO World Shares Rally on Fourth Guidance Upgrade
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MIRRIAD ADVERTISING PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1,52 M 1,89 M 1,89 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 11,5 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,19x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3,07 M 3,83 M 3,83 M
EV / Sales 2022 -5,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 142
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart MIRRIAD ADVERTISING PLC
Duration : Period :
Mirriad Advertising plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIRRIAD ADVERTISING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,10 GBX
Average target price 45,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 3 991%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Beringer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Dorans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthony John Pearson Non-Executive Chairman
Philip F. McLauchlan Chief Science Officer
Tim Jones Head-Global Research & Insights
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIRRIAD ADVERTISING PLC-76.84%4
FAN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.1.47%199
YELLOW PAGES LIMITED-5.95%176
DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-3.28%150
DIGITAL360 S.P.A.7.62%105
DIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.33.20%48
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer