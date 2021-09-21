Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIRM   US6047491013

MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(MIRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Mirum Inks Japan License for Maralixibat With Takeda

09/21/2021 | 06:39am EDT
By Colin Kellaher

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on Tuesday said it signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. for maralixibat for rare pediatric liver diseases in Japan.

Mirum, a Foster City, Calif., biopharmaceutical company, said Takeda would be responsible for development, regulatory approval and commercialization of maralixibat in Japan for Alagille syndrome, progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and biliary atresia.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is currently reviewing Mirum's application for maralixibat to treat cholestatic pruritus, or itch, in patients with Alagille syndrome, with a target action date of Sept. 29.

Mirum, which earlier this month filed for European approval of maralixibat to treat cholestatic liver disease in patients with Alagille syndrome, said it is looking for partners outside the U.S. and Europe to expand the drug's global reach.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-21 0839ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 5.09% 19 Delayed Quote.8.82%
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED 0.87% 3813 End-of-day quote.1.54%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 38,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -148 M - -
Net cash 2021 259 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,76x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 576 M 576 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,25x
EV / Sales 2022 5,09x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 90,7%
Technical analysis trends MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 19,00 $
Average target price 48,29 $
Spread / Average Target 154%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Peetz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Clements Chief Financial Officer
Michael G. Grey Chairman
Pamela Vig Chief Scientific Officer
Edwin J. Tucker Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
