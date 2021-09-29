Mirum Pharmaceuticals : Pharma's treatment for rare liver disorder gets U.S. FDA approval

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc said
on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved
its drug to treat itching in patients with Alagille syndrome,
making it the first approved therapy for treating symptoms of
the genetic disorder.
Mirum said the oral drug maralixibat, the exclusive rights
to which it acquired from Shire in 2018, would be available for
distribution immediately under brand name Livmarli.
"We expect it to be shipped out to first patients in a
matter of weeks ," Chief Operating Officer Peter
Radovich told Reuters in an interview prior to approval.
Alagille syndrome (ALGS) is a rare genetic disorder in which
bile ducts are abnormally narrow, malformed and fewer in number,
which lead to bile accumulation in the liver. This has a number
of effects, the most prevalent is cholestatic pruritus or
itching.
"(Itching) is really devastating for children and families
dealing with this disease...and ultimately that itching is a
driving factor for liver transplant decisions," CEO Chris Peetz
told Reuters.
Mirum executives said there are currently 2,000 to 2,500
children suffering from ALGS in the United States and they
estimate the total market opportunity in the indication to be
about $500 million.
A mid-stage trial of 31 paediatric patients showed the use
of maralixibat drove a statistically significant reduction in
severity of itching and small skin blemishes, as well bile acids
that are the root cause of these symptoms.
Mirum has also applied for approval of the drug in the
European Union for the same indication.
