  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIRM   US6047491013

MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(MIRM)
  Report
NewsCalendar 
Most relevantAll News

Mirum Pharmaceuticals : Pharma's treatment for rare liver disorder gets U.S. FDA approval

09/29/2021 | 01:19pm EDT
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its drug to treat itching in patients with Alagille syndrome, making it the first approved therapy for treating symptoms of the genetic disorder.

Mirum said the oral drug maralixibat, the exclusive rights to which it acquired from Shire in 2018, would be available for distribution immediately under brand name Livmarli.

"We expect it to be shipped out to first patients in a matter of weeks ," Chief Operating Officer Peter Radovich told Reuters in an interview prior to approval.

Alagille syndrome (ALGS) is a rare genetic disorder in which bile ducts are abnormally narrow, malformed and fewer in number, which lead to bile accumulation in the liver. This has a number of effects, the most prevalent is cholestatic pruritus or itching.

"(Itching) is really devastating for children and families dealing with this disease...and ultimately that itching is a driving factor for liver transplant decisions," CEO Chris Peetz told Reuters.

Mirum executives said there are currently 2,000 to 2,500 children suffering from ALGS in the United States and they estimate the total market opportunity in the indication to be about $500 million.

A mid-stage trial of 31 paediatric patients showed the use of maralixibat drove a statistically significant reduction in severity of itching and small skin blemishes, as well bile acids that are the root cause of these symptoms.

Mirum has also applied for approval of the drug in the European Union for the same indication. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 38,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -157 M - -
Net cash 2021 259 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,55x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 569 M 569 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,05x
EV / Sales 2022 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 90,7%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 18,75 $
Average target price 48,29 $
Spread / Average Target 158%
Managers and Directors
Christopher Peetz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Clements Chief Financial Officer
Michael G. Grey Chairman
Pamela Vig Chief Scientific Officer
Edwin J. Tucker Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.7.39%569
MODERNA, INC.267.77%155 085
LONZA GROUP AG21.94%55 527
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.34.84%46 292
CELLTRION, INC.-26.60%30 326
SEAGEN INC.-7.85%29 364