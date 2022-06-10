Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIRM   US6047491013

MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(MIRM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-10 pm EDT
21.36 USD   -7.29%
06/10Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
06/06MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS : Appoints Saira Ramasastry to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
06/06MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

06/10/2022 | 08:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that on June 10, 2022, the Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors granted inducement awards consisting of non-qualified stock options to purchase 43,550 shares of common stock and 21,800 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to 8 new employees under Mirum’s 2020 Inducement Plan. The Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $21.36 per share, Mirum’s closing trading price on June 10, 2022, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the new employees’ continued service relationship with Mirum through the applicable vesting dates. The RSUs will vest over three years, with 33% of the underlying shares vesting on each anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date, subject to the new employees’ continued service relationship with Mirum through the applicable vesting dates. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of Mirum’s 2020 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of rare diseases. Mirum’s approved medication is LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution which is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome one year of age and older. Please view the warnings and precautions available in the Prescribing information or, for more information, visit LIVMARLI.com.

Mirum’s late-stage pipeline includes two investigational treatments for debilitating liver diseases affecting children and adults. Maralixibat (LIVMARLI), an oral ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor, is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for pediatric liver diseases and includes the MARCH Phase 3 study for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) and the EMBARK Phase 2b study for patients with biliary atresia. In addition, Mirum has an expanded access program open across multiple countries for eligible patients with ALGS and PFIC.

Mirum has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for maralixibat for the treatment of cholestatic liver disease in patients with Alagille syndrome.

Mirum’s second investigational treatment, volixibat, an oral IBAT inhibitor, is being evaluated in three potentially registrational studies including the VISTAS Phase 2b clinical trial for adults with primary sclerosing cholangitis, the OHANA Phase 2b clinical trial for pregnant women with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy, and the VANTAGE Phase 2b clinical trial for adults with primary biliary cholangitis.

Learn more about Mirum by visiting www.mirumpharma.com. Follow Mirum on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
06/10Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
06/06MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS : Appoints Saira Ramasastry to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
06/06MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Mat..
AQ
06/06Mirum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Saira Ramasastry to Board of Directors
BU
06/06Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Appoints Saira Ramasastry to the Board of Directors and as ..
CI
05/24SVB Securities Adjusts Mirum Pharmaceuticals' Price Target to $52 From $50, Keeps Outpe..
MT
05/23Mirum Pharmaceuticals Acquires Satiogen Pharmaceuticals in Cash-and-Stock Deal; Shares ..
MT
05/23HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target for Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $69 From $64, Maintains..
MT
05/23MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/23Mirum Pharmaceuticals Acquires Satiogen Pharmaceuticals
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 68,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -150 M - -
Net cash 2022 131 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,91x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 680 M 680 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,97x
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 144
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 21,36 $
Average target price 58,14 $
Spread / Average Target 172%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Peetz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Clements Chief Financial Officer
Michael G. Grey Chairman
Pamela Vig Head-Research & Development
Peter Radovich Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.44.45%783
MODERNA, INC.-49.95%59 079
LONZA GROUP AG-26.86%43 656
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-26.50%41 776
SEAGEN INC.-9.83%26 560
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-29.21%18 743