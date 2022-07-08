Log in
    MIRM   US6047491013

MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(MIRM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-08 pm EDT
23.86 USD   +4.60%
07/08Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
06/24Mirum Pharmaceuticals Highlights Data Demonstrating Impact of LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) on Patients with Alagille Syndrome at European Society for Paediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (ESPGHAN) Annual Meeting
BU
06/24Mirum Pharmaceuticals Highlights Data Demonstrating Impact of Livmarli® (Maralixibat) on Patients with Alagille Syndrome
CI
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

07/08/2022 | 09:01pm EDT
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that on July 8, 2022, the Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors granted inducement awards consisting of non-qualified stock options to purchase 43,000 shares of common stock and 21,500 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to seven new employees under Mirum’s 2020 Inducement Plan. The Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $23.86 per share, Mirum’s closing trading price on July 8, 2022, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the new employees’ continued service relationship with Mirum through the applicable vesting dates. The RSUs will vest over three years, with 33% of the underlying shares vesting on each anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date, subject to the new employees’ continued service relationship with Mirum through the applicable vesting dates. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of Mirum’s 2020 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of rare diseases. Mirum’s approved medication is LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution which is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome one year of age and older. Please view the warnings and precautions available in the prescribing information or, for more information, visit LIVMARLI.com.

Mirum’s late-stage pipeline includes two investigational treatments for debilitating liver diseases affecting children and adults. Maralixibat (LIVMARLI), an oral ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor, is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for pediatric liver diseases and includes the MARCH Phase 3 study for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) and the EMBARK Phase 2b study for patients with biliary atresia. In addition, Mirum has an expanded access program open across multiple countries for eligible patients with ALGS and PFIC.

Mirum has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for maralixibat for the treatment of cholestatic liver disease in patients with Alagille syndrome.

Mirum’s second investigational treatment, volixibat, an oral IBAT inhibitor, is being evaluated in three potentially registrational studies including the VISTAS Phase 2b clinical trial for adults with primary sclerosing cholangitis, the OHANA Phase 2b clinical trial for pregnant women with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy, and the VANTAGE Phase 2b clinical trial for adults with primary biliary cholangitis.

Learn more about Mirum by visiting www.mirumpharma.com. Follow Mirum on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 74,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -150 M - -
Net cash 2022 131 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,48x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 760 M 760 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,49x
EV / Sales 2023 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 144
Free-Float 95,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 23,86 $
Average target price 58,14 $
Spread / Average Target 144%
Managers and Directors
Christopher Peetz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Clements Chief Financial Officer
Michael G. Grey Chairman
Pamela Vig Head-Research & Development
Peter Radovich Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.43.01%726
MODERNA, INC.-30.61%68 574
LONZA GROUP AG-27.34%42 198
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-22.43%41 424
SEAGEN INC.14.78%32 756
CELLTRION, INC.-7.83%19 961