  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIRM   US6047491013

MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(MIRM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-09 pm EDT
25.15 USD   -5.17%
02:31aMirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
09/02MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/02Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Resignation of Edward T. Mathers as A Member of the Compensation Committee of the Board, Effective September 1, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

09/12/2022 | 02:31am EDT
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that on September 10-11, 2022, the Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors granted inducement awards consisting of non-qualified stock options to purchase 47,750 shares of common stock and 23,900 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to 11 new employees under Mirum’s 2020 Inducement Plan. The Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $25.15 per share, Mirum’s closing trading price on September 9, 2022, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the new employees’ continued service relationship with Mirum through the applicable vesting dates. The RSUs will vest over three years, with 33% of the underlying shares vesting on each anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date, subject to the new employees’ continued service relationship with Mirum through the applicable vesting dates. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of Mirum’s 2020 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of rare diseases. Mirum’s approved medication is LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution which is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome one year of age and older. Please view the warnings and precautions available in the Prescribing information or, for more information, visit LIVMARLI.com.

Mirum’s late-stage pipeline includes two investigational treatments for debilitating liver diseases affecting children and adults. Maralixibat (LIVMARLI), an oral ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor, is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for pediatric liver diseases and includes the MARCH Phase 3 study for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) and the EMBARK Phase 2b study for patients with biliary atresia. In addition, Mirum has an expanded access program open across multiple countries for eligible patients with ALGS and PFIC.

Mirum has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for maralixibat for the treatment of cholestatic liver disease in patients with Alagille syndrome.

Mirum’s second investigational treatment, volixibat, an oral IBAT inhibitor, is being evaluated in three potentially registrational studies including the VISTAS Phase 2b clinical trial for adults with primary sclerosing cholangitis, the OHANA Phase 2b clinical trial for pregnant women with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy, and the VANTAGE Phase 2b clinical trial for adults with primary biliary cholangitis.

Learn more about Mirum by visiting www.mirumpharma.com. Follow Mirum on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 72,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -142 M - -
Net cash 2022 135 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,22x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 924 M 924 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
EV / Sales 2023 4,78x
Nbr of Employees 171
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 25,15 $
Average target price 54,38 $
Spread / Average Target 116%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Peetz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Clements Chief Financial Officer
Michael G. Grey Chairman
Pamela Vig Head-Research & Development
Peter Radovich Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.57.68%924
MODERNA, INC.-43.98%55 660
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-20.90%41 623
LONZA GROUP AG-30.38%40 911
SEAGEN INC.0.56%28 674
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.31.66%26 798