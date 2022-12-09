Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIRM   US6047491013

MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(MIRM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-09 pm EST
18.16 USD   -0.77%
12/09Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
11/29Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/29Mirum Pharmaceuticals Provides Development Program Updates
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

12/09/2022 | 07:01pm EST
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that on December 9, 2022, the Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors granted inducement awards consisting of non-qualified stock options to purchase 38,200 shares of common stock and 19,100 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to seven new employees under Mirum’s 2020 Inducement Plan. The Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $18.16 per share, Mirum’s closing trading price on December 9, 2022, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the new employees’ continued service relationship with Mirum through the applicable vesting dates. The RSUs will vest over three years, with 33% of the underlying shares vesting on each anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date, subject to the new employees’ continued service relationship with Mirum through the applicable vesting dates. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of Mirum’s 2020 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of rare liver diseases. Mirum’s approved medication is LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution which is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome one year of age and older. In Europe, the European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion for LIVMARLI for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome two months of age and older. A decision by the European Commission is expected by year-end 2022.

Mirum’s late-stage pipeline includes two investigational treatments for debilitating liver diseases affecting children and adults. LIVMARLI, an oral ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor, is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for pediatric liver diseases and includes the EMBARK Phase 2b clinical trial for patients with biliary atresia. In addition, Mirum has an expanded access program open across multiple countries for eligible patients with ALGS and PFIC.

Mirum’s second investigational treatment, volixibat, an oral IBAT inhibitor, is being evaluated in two potentially registrational studies including the VISTAS Phase 2b clinical trial for adults with primary sclerosing cholangitis and the VANTAGE Phase 2b clinical trial for adults with primary biliary cholangitis.

Follow Mirum on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 72,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -138 M - -
Net cash 2022 90,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,47x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 669 M 669 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,96x
EV / Sales 2023 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 194
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 18,16 $
Average target price 55,88 $
Spread / Average Target 208%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Peetz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Clements Chief Financial Officer
Michael G. Grey Chairman
Pamela Vig Head-Research & Development
Peter Radovich Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.14.73%674
MODERNA, INC.-27.28%70 958
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-25.42%39 082
LONZA GROUP AG-39.99%36 246
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.40.35%29 282
SEAGEN INC.-19.79%23 253