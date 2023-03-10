Advanced search
    MIRM   US6047491013

MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(MIRM)
03/10/2023
22.30 USD   -5.19%
03/10Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
03/10Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/09Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $83 From $84, Keeps Strong Buy Rating
MT
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

03/10/2023 | 08:31pm EST
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that on March 10, 2023, the Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors granted inducement awards consisting of non-qualified stock options to purchase 40,050 shares of common stock and 20,050 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to four new employees under Mirum’s 2020 Inducement Plan. The Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $22.30 per share, Mirum’s closing trading price on March 10, 2023, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the new employees’ continued service relationship with Mirum through the applicable vesting dates. The RSUs will vest over three years, with 33% of the underlying shares vesting on each anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date, subject to the new employees’ continued service relationship with Mirum through the applicable vesting dates. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of Mirum’s 2020 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of rare liver diseases. Mirum’s approved medication is LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution which is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome one year of age and older, and in Europe for the same indication in patients two months of age and older.

Mirum’s late-stage pipeline includes two investigational treatments for debilitating liver diseases affecting children and adults. LIVMARLI, an oral ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor, is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for pediatric liver diseases and includes the EMBARK Phase 2b clinical trial for patients with biliary atresia. In addition, Mirum has an expanded access program open across multiple countries for eligible patients with ALGS and PFIC.

Mirum’s second investigational treatment, volixibat, an oral IBAT inhibitor, is being evaluated in two potentially registrational studies including the VISTAS Phase 2b clinical trial for adults with primary sclerosing cholangitis and the VANTAGE Phase 2b clinical trial for adults with primary biliary cholangitis.

Follow Mirum on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 122 M - -
Net income 2023 -121 M - -
Net cash 2023 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,51x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 846 M 846 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,29x
EV / Sales 2024 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 194
Free-Float 93,7%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 22,30 $
Average target price 51,63 $
Spread / Average Target 132%
Managers and Directors
Christopher Peetz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Clements Chief Financial Officer
Michael G. Grey Chairman
Pamela Vig Head-Research & Development
Peter Radovich Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.14.36%846
MODERNA, INC.-23.01%53 068
LONZA GROUP AG17.85%42 806
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.72%37 689
SEAGEN INC.34.32%32 434
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-21.75%23 082