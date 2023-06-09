Advanced search
    MIRM   US6047491013

MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(MIRM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-09 pm EDT
28.40 USD   -2.24%
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

06/09/2023 | 09:31pm EDT
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that on June 9, 2023, the Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors granted inducement awards consisting of non-qualified stock options to purchase 43,150 shares of common stock and 22,030 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to nine new employees under Mirum’s 2020 Inducement Plan. The Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $28.40 per share, Mirum’s closing trading price on June 9, 2023, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the new employees’ continued service relationship with Mirum through the applicable vesting dates. The RSUs will vest over three years, with 33% of the underlying shares vesting on each anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date, subject to the new employees’ continued service relationship with Mirum through the applicable vesting dates. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of Mirum’s 2020 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of rare liver diseases. Mirum’s approved medication is LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution which is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome three months of age and older, and in Europe for the same indication in patients two months of age and older.

Mirum has also submitted LIVMARLI for approval in the U.S. in cholestatic pruritus in PFIC patients three months and older and in Europe in PFIC for patients two months and older.

Mirum’s late-stage pipeline includes two investigational treatments for debilitating liver diseases affecting children and adults. LIVMARLI, an oral ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor, is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for pediatric liver diseases and includes the EMBARK Phase 2b clinical trial for patients with biliary atresia. In addition, Mirum has an expanded access program open across multiple countries for eligible patients with ALGS and PFIC.

Mirum’s second investigational treatment, volixibat, an oral IBAT inhibitor, is being evaluated in two potentially registrational studies including the VISTAS Phase 2b clinical trial for adults with primary sclerosing cholangitis and the VANTAGE Phase 2b clinical trial for adults with primary biliary cholangitis.

Follow Mirum on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 127 M - -
Net income 2023 -115 M - -
Net Debt 2023 55,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -9,88x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 080 M 1 080 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,91x
EV / Sales 2024 5,71x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 28,40 $
Average target price 51,38 $
Spread / Average Target 80,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Peetz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael G. Grey Chairman
Pamela Vig Head-Research & Development
Peter Radovich Chief Operating Officer
Paul K. Ross Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.48.97%1 105
LONZA GROUP AG27.57%47 670
MODERNA, INC.-30.44%47 628
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.0.63%38 258
SEAGEN INC.51.52%36 511
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-19.98%23 713
