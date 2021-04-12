Log in
MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(MIRM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mirum Pharmaceuticals : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

04/12/2021
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that on April 12, 2021, the Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 118,800 shares of common stock to 10 new employees under Mirum’s 2020 Inducement Plan. The Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $18.18 per share, Mirum’s closing trading price on April 12, 2021, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the new employees’ continued service relationship with Mirum through the applicable vesting dates. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of Mirum’s 2020 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant.

About Mirum

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Mirum’s lead product candidate, maralixibat, is an investigational oral drug in development for Alagille syndrome (ALGS), progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and biliary atresia. Mirum has submitted an NDA for maralixibat in the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with ALGS. The NDA has been accepted for priority review by the FDA with a PDUFA action date of September 29, 2021. Additionally, Mirum’s marketing authorization application for the treatment of pediatric patients with PFIC2 has been accepted for review (validated) by the European Medicines Agency.

Mirum is also developing volixibat, also an oral ASBT-inhibitor, in primary sclerosing cholangitis, intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy, and primary biliary cholangitis. For more information, visit MirumPharma.com.

Follow Mirum on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 24,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -135 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 553 M 553 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 22,8x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,34x
Nbr of Employees 68
Free-Float 86,7%
Technical analysis trends MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 50,29 $
Last Close Price 18,20 $
Spread / Highest target 323%
Spread / Average Target 176%
Spread / Lowest Target 64,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher Peetz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Clements Chief Financial Officer
Michael G. Grey Chairman
Pamela Vig Chief Scientific Officer
Thomas Jaecklin Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.24%554
MODERNA, INC.34.89%56 442
LONZA GROUP AG-3.59%43 993
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.15.90%39 822
CELLTRION, INC.-13.51%37 705
SEAGEN INC.-18.44%25 900
